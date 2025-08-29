Eskom supplier ordered to repay R2.59 million

Kubheka was arrested in 2021, facing charges of fraud, theft and corruption.

The Middelburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court has sentenced Jessie Phindile Kubheka to 12 years, suspended for five years, for fraud at Eskom.

She received a further four years for money laundering, suspended for five years.

Kubheka was arrested in 2021, facing charges of fraud, theft and corruption.

She was, at the time, released on R5 000 bail, with the trial commencing on 21 February 2022.

This was after Eskom’s investigation uncovered the existence of a syndicate that was paid to deliver three containers to Tutuka power station. Only one container was delivered and it failed to meet Eskom’s specifications.

“Although each container was valued at R60 000, the invoiced amount was grossly inflated. Through the use of overpriced invoices, the scheme defrauded Eskom of R2 595 000,” Eskom said on Friday.

Three years later, on Friday, 22 August, Kubheka was sentenced and ordered to repay Eskom R2.59 million.

“Our commitment to eliminating corruption remains unwavering. These developments send a clear message: fraud and corruption will not be tolerated. The vast majority of Eskom employees act with integrity and dedication.

“We will pursue those who betray the organisation and the country with our law enforcement partners and seek prosecutions wherever possible,” said Eskom Group CEO Dan Marokane.

Price fixing case

In a separate case, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, has arrested Sydney Masango and Gugulethu Zulu for alleged price fixing.

Masango, the senior manager for public safety at the Mkhondo local municipality, was arrested at his workplace, while Zulu was arrested at a petrol station in Piet Retief.

According to the Hawks, the municipality’s road marker was damaged in 2019. It was Masango’s responsibility to arrange for the machine to be fixed.

“Arrangements were put in place to get the machine fixed at a service provider that cost only R718.20. The duo allegedly paid the service provider the required amount. In return, Zulu, a company director and currently a supervisor in one of the industries in Mkhondo (Piet Retief), invoiced the Mkhondo municipality a total amount of R85 875,” said the Hawks.

The amount was deposited into Zulu’s business account.

They appeared in the Mkhondo District Court on Thursday and were released on R4 000 bail each.

The matter was postponed to 6 October 2025 to secure a date for their appearance in the Regional Court.

