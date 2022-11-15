Lunga Simelane
4 minute read
15 Nov 2022
5:10 am
News

Eskom: SA should expect Stage 2 and Stage 3 load shedding ‘until further notice’

Lunga Simelane

Energy analyst Clyde Mallinson said this was not shocking and Eskom was in “dire straits”.

Eskom
Photo: iStock
With Eskom's state of the system update expected today, the struggling power utility's grid continues to tremble, with its “likely risk scenario” reflecting the current round of load shedding is predicted to last until at least 19 December. Stage 3 The country was bumped up to stage 3 load shedding last night. This was revealed in Eskom's weekly system status report intended to provide a general picture of the adequacy of the national electricity supply system in the medium term. The system operator is responsible for ensuring the stability of the national electricity grid is maintained by balancing supply with...

Read more on these topics