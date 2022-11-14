Stage 3 load shedding implemented today as emergency reserves run out

Cheryl Kahla

Eskom said it will implement stage 3 load shedding from Monday, 14 November “until further notice”.

Here’s what you need to know.

Stage 3 schedule

The power utility said stage 3 load shedding will be implemented on Monday from 4pm until 5am on Tuesday.

Stage 2 load shedding will then be implemented from 5am until 4pm on Tuesday, with a return to stage 3 at 4pm.

This schedule will repeat “until further notice”.

Depleted generation reserves

Eskom said stage 3 was necessary “mainly due to high levels of breakdowns as well as depleted emergency generation reserves”.

A generating unit at Duvha, Kriel and Tutuka power stations were taken offline for repairs, while the delay in return to service at three other stations “contributed to the delays”.

Meanwhile, five units at Groot Vlei, Hendrina, Majuba, Matla and Medupi were returned to service.

Additional information will be provided during the outlook briefing on Tuesday afternoon.