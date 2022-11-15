Daily news update: Senzo Meyiwa case, Stage 3 load shedding and Bokgabo Poo case

Citizen Reporter

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has rejected singer Kelly Khumalo’s latest bid to have her lawyer admitted as part of a watching brief in the trial against the five men accused of killing former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa.

Magdalene Moonsamy, Khumalo’s lawyer, applied to be allowed back in court as the watching brief after she was excused from trial proceedings in April, by presiding Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela.

In a letter dated 1 November 2022, Moonsamy not only requested to be admitted as Khumalo’s watching brief, but she also wanted access to copies of the case dockets and transcripts of the trial.

However, the state and defence for the accused objected to her application, arguing that her presence in court would compromise the murder trial.

Eskom said it will implement stage 3 load shedding from Monday, 14 November “until further notice”.

Stage 3 schedule

The power utility said stage 3 load shedding will be implemented on Monday from 4pm until 5am on Tuesday.

Stage 2 load shedding will then be implemented from 5am until 4pm on Tuesday, with a return to stage 3 at 4pm.

Eskom said stage 3 was necessary “mainly due to high levels of breakdowns as well as depleted emergency generation reserves”.

The murder case of Bokgabo Poo has been postponed to next year by the Benoni Magistrates’ Court.

Ntuthuko Zikhali briefly appeared in court on Monday, with the matter being adjourned until 14 February 2023.

According to reports, Zikhali’s lawyer informed the court that the defence was still trying to get outstanding information regarding Poo’s murder from the suspect hence the postponement.

The accused has been charged with rape, kidnapping, murder, defeating the ends of justice and violation of a corpse in connection with the death of Poo.

South Africans woke up to the devastating news of the passing of Big Brother Mzansi housemate Rethabile ‘Dinky Bliss’ Potsane on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced the sudden passing of Dinky. According to a statement by the family, Dinky Bliss died in the early hours of Sunday at the Hillbrow Clinic in Johannesburg.

Phil denied out rumours that Rethabile allegedly took her own life.

‘She didn’t commit suicide’

“There have been speculative tweets about Dinky’s passing. Dinky did not commit suicide. Yes Dinky was public about her depression struggles but please wait for the family to deal with the shock and details of her untimely demise will be shared,” Mphela wrote.

A man walks past a poster of the Qatar 2022 mascot La’eeb in Doha, ahead of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. Picture: Odd ANDERSEN / AFP.

The week-long countdown to the World Cup in Qatar began on Monday as the world’s leading footballers focused their attention on one of the most controversial tournaments in history.

The first World Cup to be held in the Arab world will kick off on Sunday when the host nation face Ecuador.

It marks the culmination of Qatar’s extraordinary campaign to first win the vote to land the tournament and then embark on a spending spree of tens of billions of dollars to build stadiums and infrastructure.

Holding football’s showpiece event in a desert state has necessitated an unprecedented reorganisation of the international football calendar, shifting the World Cup from its normal slot in the northern hemisphere summer to avoid the Gulf’s scorching heat.