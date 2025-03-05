Is Eskom winning the fight against corruption and theft?

Eskom's update comes a week after it imposed stage load shedding for the first time in more than 10 months.

Eskom said its collaboration with law enforcement agencies to combat corruption and theft within its operations has resulted in a series of arrests, with the financial impact of these crimes totalling R1.09 million.

The parastatal shared an update on its success in dealing with corruption with the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) Energy Safety and Security Priority Committee, which Eskom said continues to yield positive results.

The update comes a week after Eskom imposed stage load shedding for the first time in more than 10 months.

Recovered funds

Eskom said that from the R1.09 million impact of the financial crimes, it has managed to recover R873,000 to date, with a number of individuals sentenced for crimes against the utility.

“These arrests highlight the ongoing fight against internal and external criminal activities affecting Eskom’s operations.

“Among the individuals apprehended are an Eskom supplier and his brother for the theft of 16 dome valves, an Eskom employee and a contractor Security Officer linked to diesel theft, and a weighbridge operator involved in fraudulent fuel transactions.

“Additionally, an Eskom employee facing corruption charges who has been granted bail,” Eskom said.

ALSO READ: Was Stage 6 load shedding revenge for tariff decision? Eskom CEO responds

Criminal activities

Eskom admitted that while most of its employees are “honest and dedicated,” a few engage in criminal activities, which it said must be “identified and dealt with decisively.”

The parastatal said it remains steadfast in its commitment to eradicating criminal activities within its operations.

To strengthen governance and combat corruption, Eskom said it has restructured its forensic, security, and investigative functions under the newly established Group Investigations and Security Division, which now reports directly to the parastatal’s Group Chief Executive, Dan Marokane.

Eskom said that through collaboration with the NATJOINTS and the Energy Safety and Security Priority Committee, it can assure the public that crime and corruption incidents are dealt with.

“The conviction in the Matimba Power Station case sends a strong message that acts of crime targeting critical infrastructure will not be tolerated.”

Matimba arrest

On 26 February 2025, a suspect was sentenced to five years of direct imprisonment without the option of a fine after being convicted of theft of critical infrastructure at Matimba Power Station.

The suspect was arrested on 19 June 2024 by the power station’s security team for stealing ash conveyor belts.

He was remanded in custody until his trial after his bail application was opposed several times.

Eskom said there have not been incidents of theft on the conveyor belts since this arrest and conviction.

ALSO READ: South Africa responds to claims of cooperating with Iran on nuclear energy [VIDEO]