Police arrest Nigerian drug mule at OR Tambo International Airport

The Nigerian national was handcuffed on Tuesday.

Gauteng police arrested a Nigerian drug mule at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said the 55-year-old suspect is facing charges of drug trafficking.

“The suspect had just landed from Saõ Paulo, Brazil, when he was intercepted by police. A medical X-ray revealed that the mule had swallowed multiple objects suspected to be bullets containing cocaine.

“The suspect, who is still releasing bullets, is expected to appear before the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court this week,” van Wyk said.

Drug mules

Last month, police arrested two drug mules and seized cocaine with an estimated street value of R7.5 million at OR Tambo International Airport.

The man and woman arrived separately on different flights from Brazil when they were intercepted by police.

“Upon inspection, the female suspect was found in possession of cocaine worth R2.5 million, while the male suspect was carrying R5 million worth of cocaine in his luggage,” said Van Wyk.

Last year, police at OR Tambo intercepted several drug trafficking suspects travelling from Brazil.

In September, a 21-year-old South African woman expelled no less than 110 drug bullets following her arrest.

OR Tambo

Statistics from Saps OR Tambo revealed that this was the highest number of drug bullets discovered in eight years.

The young woman was arrested at the airport during a joint operation between Saps and Sars Customs.

She was profiled and intercepted upon her arrival on a flight from São Paulo, Brazil.

The same month, a 30-year-old Namibian drug mule was arrested after arriving from São Paulo. She was also taken for a medical examination and expelled over 60 drug bullets.

She was charged with drug trafficking.

The National Commissioner of Saps, General Fannie Masemola, commended the vigilance of Sars and Saps members at the airport.

Additional reporting by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

