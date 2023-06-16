eThekwini staff relieved as supply of toilet paper resumes

By Citizen Reporter

There is some relief for eThekwini municipal workers as the days of being without toilet paper are over.

This after the eThekwini council approved the extension of a tender for the delivery and supply of the commodity to municipal toilets and buildings, as consolation for municipal workers that have been without toilet paper for months due to delays in tender processes.

The motion was approved on Thursday at a continuation of the municipal council meeting held on May 31 at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre.

ALSO READ | Opposition parties in eThekwini concerned over R40 million refuse collection tender

According to the municipality, the city has a significant number of employees and is therefore committed to providing toilet paper for staff city-wide, free of charge.

This is in line with the fulfilment of human rights for the access to basic needs.

READ MORE

What now for Team of Choice?

The awarded manufacturers had written to the city asking for a price increase, following issues surrounding the industry in the production and operational nature of manufacturing and delivering of the toilet paper.

Though there was a consensus of relief from council members, some councillors questioned why the municipality and supply chain waited until there was no supply to bring the matter to council.

ALSO READ | SIU report to Scopa paints damning picture of eThekwini Municipality

Others felt the new fees were high.

DA

Democratic Alliance councillor Andre Beegte said it was disappointing that the municipality dropped the ball and burdened workers with the responsibility of providing their own toilet paper during working hours.

The reality is that workers couldn’t operate at their full capacity as they couldn’t use the sanitation facilities if they didn’t have their own toilet paper. This affected productivity as others opted to go home if they needed to relieve themselves.

The contracts were awarded to Brimstohn Manufacturing, Bingelelani Softer Tissue and Lumar MP Concepts for a period of 36 months