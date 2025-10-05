eThekwini warns residents to brace for severe thunderstorms

Strong winds, intense lightning, flooding and light hail are also anticipated.

eThekwini Municipality has urged residents to remain vigilant following a warning of severe weather conditions expected to hit the province.

The warning comes after the South African Weather Service (Saws) issued a Yellow level 2 for damaging interior winds leading to damage of settlements and infrastructure.

Bad weather

Forecasts indicate widespread showers and severe thunderstorms across the province, with the eThekwini region expected to be significantly affected.

Heavy downpours, strong winds, intense lightning, and light hail are also anticipated.

Flooding

eThekwini Municipality warned that the conditions may lead to flooding of roads, bridges, and low-lying areas, hazardous driving conditions, damage to infrastructure, and the destruction of vulnerable structures, particularly mud-based homes.

“Residents in flood-prone areas, including informal settlements, are urged to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety, the municipality said.

“Motorists are advised to drive with extreme caution, reduce speed, and maintain safe following distances on wet and slippery roads.”

Stay indoors

The municipality said if possible, residents are encouraged to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

“The municipality’s Disaster Management Directorate and emergency services are on high alert and are ready to respond to any emergency. This weather alert remains subject to updates, and residents are encouraged to monitor official channels for the latest information.

“The public is reminded not to attempt to cross swollen rivers or streams, especially where water levels exceed ankle height,” it said.

In case of an emergency, the public can contact the City’s Disaster Management Centre on 031 361 0000.

Other areas

Meanwhile, the weather service also issued a yellow level 2 warning of severe thunderstorms leading to localised damage to settlements and infrastructure, localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges.

Saw said minor vehicle accidents may occur due to slippery roads and poor visibility, while large amounts of small hail/large hail are expected over an open area in places over Gauteng, as well as the Highveld and escarpment areas of Mpumalanga.

