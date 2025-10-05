Weather alerts: Thunderstorms and damaging winds warning issued for Monday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 06 October 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Monday, 06 October 2025.

The forecaster predicts isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers are expected over the central & eastern parts of the country, with possible severe thunderstorms and damaging interior winds in the east.

Weather warnings, Monday, 06 October

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning of severe thunderstorms leading to localised damage to settlements and infrastructure, localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges, minor vehicle accidents due to slippery roads and poor visibility, and large amounts of small hail/large hail over an open area, are expected in places over Gauteng, as well as the Highveld and escarpment areas of Mpumalanga.

As well as a yellow level 2 for damaging interior winds leading to damage of settlements and infrastructure, some transport routes and travel services affected by wind, risk of localised runaway fires and danger to life, are expected over the extreme eastern parts of the Free State, as well as the western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Lastly, a yellow level 2 warning, damaging waves leading to difficulty in navigation at sea, are expected between Saldanha Bay and Plettenberg Bay.

Fire danger warnings

Expect extremely high fire danger conditions over the extreme north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape, as well as the extreme western parts of the North West.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Monday, 06 October 2025:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect hot weather in the extreme north, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers in the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Mpumalanga:

Expect partly cloudy and warm conditions, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo:

Fine and warm weather is expected, though it will be partly cloudy in the south.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions, with isolated showers and thundershowers and scattered in the extreme east.

Free State:

Residents can expect partly cloudy and cool to warm weather with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the west. It will become fine in the afternoon.

Northern Cape:

Cold in places in the west, where it will be cloudy at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north-east. It will become fine in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable, becoming moderate southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape:

Fine over the eastern parts in the early morning, otherwise cloudy to partly cloudy and cold to cool with light rain over the western parts, spreading to the south coast in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong westerly along the south-west and south coast, moderating from the evening, otherwise moderate to fresh north-westerly becoming light southerly from the evening.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy along the coast with light rain and showers in the evening.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly, becoming fresh to strong in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

It will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, becoming cloudy south of the escarpment overnight.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog patches in places over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected in the extreme north, except in the north-west, otherwise isolated.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly, reaching strong in places. It will become moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly in the south from late morning, spreading northwards in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: “High”

