WATCH: Explosion at chemical factory rocks Ekurhuleni

By Faizel Patel

There has been yet another reported explosion in Gauteng, this time at a chemical factory in Ekurhuleni.

It is understood the blast took place at a storage company in Spartan, Kempton Park late on Wednesday night.

It is unclear what caused the explosion and subsequent blaze, but video’s circulating on social media showed huge flames and plumes of smoke emanating from the factory.

Factory in Sebenza that has chemical or gas canisters exploding, stay clear of the area massive explosions!! pic.twitter.com/MxppWmcZxk— Michelle Dos Santos (@1MichelleDosSan) July 26, 2023

No injuries

Disaster and Emergency Services spokesperson for the city of Ekurhuleni Eric Maloka told The Citizen no injuries have been reported.

“It was a chemical storage company and there was a very massive smoke over Spartan in Kempton Park. Firefighters responded to the fire and were able to contain the blaze with additional resources from other fire stations.

“The fire was fully extinguished and hazmat teams were also sent to the site to deal with the spillages,” Maloka said.

Evacuations

Maloka said they are monitoring the area around the factory.

“Last night there was no injuries or fatalities reported. Foam tankers have been deployed to blanket the hydrocarbon bedding. There are things still burning and the water is not a good source, so we have dispatched the foam tankers to blanket that.”

Maloka said there is an odour in the air around the scene.

“The nearby residents houses were badly affected by the odour. So, we are monitoring that. We also want to see if there is a need to evacuate them, and we will do if there is.”

Maloka said the cause of the explosion is being investigated.

ALSO READ: Explosion rocks Chloorkop in Kempton Park