Explosion rocks Chloorkop in Kempton Park

By Faizel Patel

Yet another explosion has hit Gauteng, this time in Ekurhuleni.

It is understood the explosion happened on Friday morning.

Ekurhuleni Emergency Services spokesperson William Ntladi said one person was injured in the blast.

“On the 21 July 2023, at about 10:34 a 48kg gas cylinder containing ammonia exploded at warehouse/factory in Chloorkop. One adult male sustained minor injuries, transport to hospital, cause of incident is being investigated.”

Joburg explosion

The explosion comes less than a week after the Joburg explosion that claimed one life and injured 48 others.

Thirty-seven vehicles, most of them taxis, were also damaged during the explosion, which destroyed sections of Bree and Rissik streets.

Technicians believe the cause of the Bree Street explosion, in the Joburg CBD, is a collection of gases that built up in the sewerage system, Joburg city manager Floyd Brink said on Thursday.

Brink led a technical media briefing on Thursday on the preliminary findings of the investigations into explosion in Johannesburg.

ALSO READ: Joburg CBD explosion: The 3 possible causes identified by the City