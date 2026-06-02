EMPD high-speed chase ends in suspect’s arrest and rescue of kidnapping victim

The pursuit ended when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

A swift response by Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) officers ended a terrifying kidnapping ordeal.

The rescue involved a high-speed chase and crash in Benoni on Sunday that led to the safe return of the victim and the arrest of a 34-year-old suspect.

Suspicious vehicle

EMPD Officers were patrolling when they noticed a suspicious white Mercedes-Benz sedan emerging from an open field along New Modder Road, with five male occupants.

“They attempted to stop the vehicle, and although the driver initially appeared to comply, he suddenly sped off, triggering a high-speed pursuit through the streets of Benoni,” the EMPD said.

“During the chase, the suspect drove recklessly, ignoring traffic lights and stop signs and at times drove against oncoming traffic on one-way streets, placing motorists and pedestrians at risk.”

Pursuit

The pursuit ended when the driver lost control of the vehicle at the corner of Woburn Avenue and Swan Street, crashing into a drainage structure.

According to the EMPD, three occupants fled on foot, while the driver and one passenger were apprehended at the scene.

“Further investigation revealed that one of the occupants was a kidnapping victim. The victim alleged that he had been abducted at gunpoint from his residence, assaulted, and forced into the vehicle against his will.

“A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of a black 9mm firearm with a filed-off serial number concealed beneath the driver’s seat, as well as nine bank cards from various financial institutions,” it said.

Arrest

The EMPD added that the kidnapping victim received medical treatment at the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital for further care.

“The suspect was arrested and detained at Benoni Police Station on charges of kidnapping, possession of an unlicensed firearm, and reckless and negligent driving.”

The suspect is expected to appear in court soon, while investigations continue to trace the remaining suspects.