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Family demands R4m from Mafube mine over damaged home

Picture of Masoka Dube

By Masoka Dube

Journalist

3 minute read

15 July 2026

07:20 am

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The family took legal action as the mine allegedly did not assist them to relocate or build a better structure.

Family demands R4m from Mafube mine over damaged home

A Mpumalanga family is seeking R4 million after alleging repeated mine blasting damaged and destabilised their homestead. Picture: iStock

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A Mpumalanga family is demanding R4 million from Mafube coal mine for alleged damage to their homestead caused by blasting.

The squabble between the Mahlangu family and Mafube mine started eight years ago, when Mafube began mining at the farm in Middelburg in close proximity to the homestead.

Family seeks compensation

This comes after the department of mineral resources and energy released a report stating that when the mine conducted its blasting session, cracks appeared in the homestead and it started collapsing.

“To investigate this complaint, the mine relied on results from the permanent monitoring station at the another residence. On 27 March, 2026, the mine conducted a pre-split blast which was not monitored,” the report said.

It also advised the mine to install a permanent monitoring station at the Mahlangu’s homestead to measure the ground vibrations, air overpressure (airblast) and dust caused by blasting.

Mahlangu family spokesperson Themba Mahlangu said they took legal action as the mine did not assist them to relocate or build a better structure.

It claimed they were outside the mine’s territory, but the homestead was less than a kilometre away.

“They measured the distance using the road instead of the actual proximity. By law, they were supposed to minimise the blasting so structures are not affected.

“Alternatively, they should have assisted us to construct a quality structure. Before the mining activities started our house never cracked or collapsed.”

Attorneys cite constitutional rights

A letter of demand from Sylvester Mahlangu Attorneys stated: “Your mining operations have, over a considerable period, subjected our clients’ homestead to extensive, repeated blasting vibrations, excessive air overpressure, ground movement and seismic disturbances.

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“You foresaw danger, damage and consequences thereof but chose to reconcile yourself to it.”

The law firm said Mafube had infringed numerous constitutional rights.

Mafube spokesperson Hulisani Rasivhaga said: “We will respond through the relevant channels. We remain committed to constructive engagement.”

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