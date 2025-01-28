‘Festival funds better spent on the poor’: Critics slam Limpopo’s R9m fest budget

The R9 million allocated for the Marula Festival sparks debate as critics argue it should be used to address poverty and create jobs in Limpopo.

Limpopo premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba at Marula Festival official launch at Masingita Mall in Giyani on 23 January 2025. Picture: Facebook/Office of the Premier: Limpopo Provincial Government

The Limpopo provincial government will spend R9 million on the Annual Marula Festival next month in Phalaborwa, but critics say the money could be better spent on improving lives of the poorest of the poor by creating jobs.

But premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba says the millions are worth spending as the festival would help boost the province’s economy.

She says the jamboree will not only display the culture and heritage of the province, but also attract tourists, who would give the province a cash boost.

She said the event would also host local musical artists.

“Limpopo Marula Festival is not just an event. Never think you are going to this festival for only fun.

“No, this is a movement and we must start treating it as such. We must start treating it as a celebration of our heritage and as the province’s economic driver,” said Ramathuba.

The highlight of the festival is an open-air concert on 1 March.

Last year’s concert was a huge success, featuring crowd-pullers such as singer Makhadzi, Henny C, Master KG, Aymos, Dr Winnie Mashaba, Pleasure Tsa Manyalo, and Limpopo’s own King Monada.

While many welcomed the event, others claimed it was wasteful expenditure for a province regarded as one of the poorest in the country after the Eastern Cape.

The Bolsheviks Party of South Africa said the budget was too much for the event.

“There is no medication and X- rays in some hospitals in Sekhukhune region, while water shortages are a daily experience. R2 million can deliver the concept,” said general secretary Seun Mogotji.

Performers include King Monada, Makhadzi, Zonke, Benjamin Dube, Pleasure Tsa Manyalo, Daliwonga, Shebeshxt, Sammy, Jennie, Sandesh, Miss Hilary, Benny Mayengani, Lufuno Dagada, Lura B, Mr Noise, Ses Perpi, Martha Mash, Mphoza Mashabela, King Bash, Sweetheart and Navel, Fanzisoul, Rhino, Khuthi, BK the Dj, Mathabatha, Allen Winner, Short Cake, Abuti Gap Gap, Mitchelle 1st Lady and the Thobela FM Song of the Year winner, Kharisma.

