Date set for completion of long delayed Limpopo bridge

The Limpopo government says the R117 million Burgersfort-Jane Furse bridge, delayed since last year, will be completed and ready for use by February.

Mayor Eddy Maila and MEC for public works, roads and infrastructure Tonny Rachoene at the bridge. Picture: Suppled

Fetakgomo local municipality mayor Eddy Maila and provincial MEC for public works, roads and infrastructure Tonny Rachoene visited the bridge last week and drew plans for its official handover.

The project, which assisted locals with jobs, attracted negative publicity after it missed its intended deadline last year.

Bridge project missed deadline last year

When complete, it will give seamless access for trucks carrying mineral resources from the more than 40 mining houses surrounding the two towns.

This will also give free access for motorists, mineworkers and pupils to Jane Furse, Burgersfort, De Hopp Dam and the sprawling mining houses surrounding the two towns.

“The construction and completion of this bridge project is a dream come true for us as government, the community of Sekhukhune and Limpopo as a province. Burgersfort is the economic hub of this region. It is the home of various mining activities. This bridge has for [many years] connected the five towns of Sekhukhune as it harbours various mining companies,” said Maila on the sidelines of the assessment process.

“During windy and rainy seasons, it was difficult for motorists and truckers to pass through while pupils missed school as it was not only dangerous to cross, but also not easy to drive around.

“Thanks to Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba and her government for not only giving us an ear when we pleaded for a new bridge, but for also opening her wallet and making our dreams come true,” Maila added.

Built by Roads Agency Limpopo

Rachoene said the bridge was built by Roads Agency Limpopo (RAL].

The project comprises upgrading and maintenance of a bridge over the Steelpoort River on Road D2219. It started at the intersection of road R555 and D2219 and ends before the intersection of Road D2219 and D1392.

“The intention of this project was to upgrade, maintain and sustain the design life span of the steel bridge over a Steelpoort River on Road D2219 to provide an efficient transport corridor linking the numerous villages to the north, east and west of the bridge. The project also aims to maximise the use of local labour thus creating jobs and SMME contractors to promote economic development,” said Rachoene.

He said construction begun on 1 March 2023 and was set to be complete by 27 September last year.

“The revised date after it could not be brought to bed is now 27 February. Part of what was to be done on the project, included the rehabilitation of the existing Steel Bridge to be retained as a heritage structure dedicated to pedestrians.

Resident not impressed

But a resident, Evans Mabowa of gaMalekana village near the bridge, was not impressed.

“The bridge alone does not give us relief. Rachoene and Maila must come here for a sod-turning. Otherwise the completion of this bridge will be a futile exercise,” said Mabowa, angrily.

