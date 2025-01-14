‘I was not gallivanting in the sea on a yacht,’ says Mbalula on Robben Island trip

Mbalula defended taking the yacht to Robben Island, saying he had to do so if he wanted to make it to his other activities on time.

The African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, have condemned the “coordinated effort” to discredit its stakeholders and portray them negatively.

This comes after weekend reports indicated that Mbalula used a yacht to travel to Robben Island instead of the ferry.

The party was in the Western Cape over the weekend, where it celebrated its 113th birthday in Khayelitsha.

The party had several activities planned across the province. One of the activities involved a visit to Robben Island, where freedom fighters were imprisoned.

‘No unethical conduct’

The party said that, although its secretary-general used a yacht, there were “misleading narratives” regarding the reasons for his usage.

“We categorically reject the misrepresentation that the secretary-general’s transport choice was an indulgence in luxury. This operational decision was guided solely by practical and logistical considerations to ensure the efficient execution of a tightly packed programme,” said the ANC.

“The secretary-general had an intense schedule on the day, which began in Robben Island, followed by a wreath-laying ceremony in honour of Songezo Mjongile, a regional cake-cutting ceremony and multiple stakeholder engagements.

“Every engagement required precise coordination to ensure that all obligations were met without delay or disruption. To suggest that such logistical decisions were anything other than necessary is to wilfully ignore the realities of a demanding leadership role during a historic occasion.”

The party there was no unethical conduct or undue benefit. The owner of the yacht is a reputable and honest businessman who is a stakeholder of the ruling party.

The ANC further slammed what it labelled as an effort to demonise its stakeholders.

“This growing trend seeks to delegitimise lawful partnerships between the ANC and credible businesspeople, relationships that remain essential in driving forward the socio-economic transformation agenda. The ANC will continue to defend and foster these partnerships, as they are critical to achieving the goals of the national democratic revolution.”

Mbalula: I was not gallivanting

In an interview with eNCA’s Power to Truth on Monday night, Mbalula defended taking the yacht to Robben Island, saying he had to do so if he wanted to make it to his other activities on time.

There was no corruption or payment involved either, said Mbalula.

“It was given to us as a mode of transport. It’s not a gift, but a donation, we didn’t pay for it. There’s nothing that links us to corruption,” said Mbalula.

“That day, I had five lined up activities, from Robben Island. I left there late because the Robben Island programme dragged a bit. We were in Cape Town, we addressed there and I had to drive from Cape Town for two hours to Zwelethemba and I addressed a rally there.

[WATCH] There is a wrong narrative being paddled regarding the boat used to Robben Island.



Due to scheduling arrangements, an alternative means of transport was used. This intervention was solely for ease of execution of multiple duties scheduled for the day and not what is… pic.twitter.com/wch1M16se3 — ANC SECRETARY GENERAL | Fikile Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) January 13, 2025

“Those journalists, some of them who were on the ferry who reported on the matter could not reach other areas because they were late. The president used the state helicopter to reach his destination. It’s not like people were at Robben Island and the SG was gallivanting in the sea with a yacht.”