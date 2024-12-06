Mbalula slams ANC veterans for publicly criticising Ramaphosa over Simelane reshuffle

Concerns have been raised regarding Ramaphosa's hesitance to take decisive action against Simelane.

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula says party leaders who are unhappy about President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to keep Thembi Simelane in his cabinet should raise their issues internally.

This comes after several ANC veterans, including Snuki Zikalala, expressed disappointment at the decision to move Simelane to another department.

Simelane was the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development.

However, she has since swapped roles with Mmamoloko Kubayi who was the minister of Human Settlements.

ANC veterans bump heads with Ramaphosa

In a media briefing in Johannesburg on Friday, Mbalula said ANC leaders who do not understand the rationale behind the President’s decisions should engage within the party and not in the media.

“We note the concerns and the disapproval, particularly by our veterans, but the veterans should have raised the matter directly with the ANC.

“They must go straight to the decision maker. I will implore our veterans to approach the president,” he said.

Mbalula said it would be incorrect to expect Simelane to step aside since she has not been charged.

He said the ANC’s step-aside rule only kicks in once the accused person has been formally charged.

“There are allegations that have been made against her and in this particular instance those allegations have not been tested in a court of law.”

Simelane took a loan of more than half a million rand from a company that brokered unlawful investments of R349 million into the collapsed VBS Mutual Bank in 2016.

She was the mayor of Polokwane Local Municipality at the time.

ANC integrity commission report not final

Mbalula said her matter is before the ANC’s integrity commission.

“I asked comrade Frank Chikane whether or not they have finalised their report with comrade Thembi. He said to me they are not done.”

Mbalula said the party is also waiting for the Public Protector (PP) to complete her report into the matter.

Mbalula said ANC structures are allowed to express themselves on issues concerning the party.

However, he said it should be done in line with ANC norms.

“They have got the right to raise that matter with the organisation, not the media, maybe the media can come after.”

Mbalula said the concerns that the ANC veterans are raising will be discussed in a meeting next week.

“I will leave it there and expect them to approach the party.”

At the same time, Mbalula said ANC veterans should note that Ramaphosa does not run the party alone.

On the other hand, Ramaphosa has faced criticism for delaying action against Simelane.

ActionSA in Parliament had said Simelane should step down from the Justice minister position.

The party said the position of the Justice minister should be occupied by someone without question marks on their integrity.

