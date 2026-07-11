Former SA U18 prop dies aged 20

"Today, the entire Red and Blue family is united in mourning and deeply shaken by this heartbreaking loss."

Béziers tighthead prop Luqobo “Bibo” Makwedini has died at the age of 20.

Makwedini reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest during a training session with the French Pro D2 club at the Stade de la Gayonne on Friday. He was rushed to hospital and died a few hours later.

Makwedini, who attended Wynberg Boys’ High and represented SA U18, had joined Béziers’ academy ahead of the 2025-26 season. Regarded as one of the club’s brightest young prospects, he was expected to push for a place in the senior squad during the upcoming campaign.

Club president and former Springbok captain Bob Skinstad led the tributes.

“It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the tragic passing of our young player, Luqobo (Bibo) Makwedini, at the age of 20,” Skinstad said in a statement.

“Luqobo joined our training centre during the off-season and quickly became a valued member of the Red and Blue family. His commitment, kindness, and personal qualities deeply impressed everyone at the club.

“Today, the entire Red and Blue family is united in mourning and deeply shaken by this heartbreaking loss.

“We extend our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to his family, loved ones, teammates, and all those who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Skinstad added that the club would support Makwedini’s family and teammates as they came to terms with the tragedy.

“During this time of immense sorrow, AS Béziers Hérault stands with his loved ones and offers them its full support.

“We respectfully request that the club, our players, and Bibo’s loved ones be given the time and privacy they need to grieve during this extremely difficult period. As a club, we are deeply saddened by his passing.”

This story was published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.