Finetown shooting: ‘We called Ennerdale police, they never came’

Police Minister Bheki Cele paid a visit to Ennerdale on Monday afternoon, where 11 people were shot at and six killed in the Finetown shooting.

At the time of publishing, five victims of the attack were still recovering in hospital.

Finetown shooting update

According to Police Ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba, street vendors “allegedly resisted and threw stones at the suspects”.

In the process, their vehicle’s window was damaged. The suspects drove off but returned to the scene on foot and opened fire on vendors and bystanders.

Cele’s visit to Ennerdale

Bheki Cele said he was awaiting a full report from the South African Police Services (Saps) on the incident and on policing in the Ennerdale area.

Some of the residents voiced their concerns, with one man saying:

“A boy came, boys came, through our streets up to the end, finishing people’s lives”.

Being applauded by the crowd, he added:

“Ennerdale police were called, they were called, but they never responded”.

WATCH: Finetown residents speak out

[HAPPENING NOW] Police Minister Gen Bheki Cele has headed to #Ennerdale South of Jhb, following the #FinetownShooting were 11 people were shot at and six people were killed while 5 are recovering in hospital. This resident asks about @SAPoliceService response after the shooting pic.twitter.com/BWb5pTne5k— Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) October 31, 2022

Meanwhile, a local councillor told Cele that nothing was being done about crime in the neighbourhood.

She said: “Youngers that weren’t involved in crime, youngsters that didn’t sit and drink but were doing business as usual […], they were shot“.

“It’s people we know personally […] and it breaks our heart as a community because it’s every weekend. Last weekend seven people were shot. This weekend it’s 11”.

Calls for Cele to ‘please do something’

Apart from the increase in shootings and murders, she said Finetown’s transformers have not been working for five years, despite numerous requests to Eskom.

“Absolutely nothing is being done. We’re in the dark”.

She pleaded with Cele:

“We’re asking, Minister, please, speak to somebody so that something gets done”.

WATCH: Eskom services in Finetown

[WATCH] This local councillor says crime is also as a result of lack of service delivery in the area. Minister Cele has received a full briefing on policing in the area as well as investigations into the shooting that has claimed six lives. #FinetownShooting pic.twitter.com/DHTZ0ZhKOO— Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) October 31, 2022

Addressing the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide on Monday, Cele vowed that police would track down the suspects.

When asked for comment about the shooting incident, the frustration could be heard in his voice. He asked:

“How do you rob a person who sells chicken legs? How does it happen? […] This person is at the bare minimum of life. And really? You go and rob that person? You even shoot that person? You kill that person?”

