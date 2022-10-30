Four people dead, others injured in Finetown shooting – report

Citizen Reporter

At least four people have reportedly died following a mass shooting incident in Finetown, Johannesburg on Sunday.

According to eNCA, a total of 11 people were shot with four being pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

Two other people were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds.

The motive of the shooting remains unclear at this stage.

[BREAKING NEWS] 11 People have been shot in Finetown in Johannesburg. Four died on the scene, and two were taken to the hospital in critical condition. #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/qErhVadP22— eNCA (@eNCA) October 30, 2022

Recent mass shootings

South Africa has seen an increase in mass shootings in the past few months, with the most recent taking place on Monday at a tavern in the Jerusalema informal settlement, located in Gauteng.

It is believed that a group of unknown suspects stormed into the tavern on the West Rand and started randomly shooting at the patrons, killing four – including the tavern owner.

In another incident on 7 October, three people were shot dead and three wounded when gunmen stormed in a tavern in Bityi, Eastern Cape.

Meanwhile, the case against the five suspects arrested in connection with the Soweto tavern shooting will return to the Orlando Magistrate’s Court on 8 November.

The matter was postponed by the court in order for the state to finalise the charge sheet.

The suspects have been charged with 19 counts of murder, multiple counts of attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and defeating the ends of justice.

They were arrested following a shooting at the Mdlalose Tavern in Nomzamo Park, Orlando.

The gunmen used an AK47 and pistols leaving 16 people dead.

According to Police Minister Bheki Cele, more than 130 empty cartridges were found at the crime scene.