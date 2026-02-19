Donations flood in as R2 million raised to save South Africa’s iconic Kruger National Park

Despite these efforts, it will cost the Kruger National Park more than R500m to completely repair damages.

A fund to help the Kruger National Park recover from recent deadly and devastating floods has raised more than R2 million.

January’s destructive floods in Limpopo and Mpumalanga killed at least 38 people and severely affected infrastructure at Kruger National Park.

To assist with the recovery, a fund was created by SA National Parks (SANParks).

It has so far raised R2 258 033.

A SANParks Honorary Rangers Facebook post shared that Graskop Gorge Lift Co. donated R100 000 in the beginning of February.

Sadly, the total recovery cost far exceeds that amount.

SANParks spokesperson JP Louw said that, with insurance covering only a portion of the damage to older infrastructure, the park faces a significant funding gap to restore full operations.

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Willie Aucamp, estimates that repairs will cost more than R500 million.

Scale of destruction

The floods, triggered by a Level 10 weather warning and record-breaking rainfall, saw major rivers, including the Sabie, Olifants, and Crocodile, burst their banks.

The resulting surge washed away bridges, collapsed road sections, and inundated 15 tourist camps, forcing emergency evacuations.

Progress so far

Recovery work is already visible on the ground.

The H7 route between Orpen Gate and Satara has reopened to light vehicles, though traffic is restricted to a single lane near the damaged Nsemani Dam.

Tsendze Rustic Camp and several picnic sites, including Masorini Ruins and Babalala, resumed operations on 2 February.

Maintenance of high-level bridges in the northern Nxanatseni region remains a priority.

The flood damage continues to cut off several areas in the south. The H1-4 bridge approach near Letaba requires full reconstruction after floodwaters submerged it.

