Fires still raging in Western and Eastern Cape as weather service warns of more blazes

The Overstrand Municipality in the Western Cape and the Kouga Municipality in the Eastern Cape are worst affected areas at the moment

Wildfires continued to spread in areas of the Western Cape late on Friday, with the South African Weather Services (Saws) warning that the blazes will likely continue in the province, as well as the Eastern Cape and Northern Cape, on Saturday.

Fires in Overstrand Municipality

In its final update on Friday night, the Overstrand Municipality in the Western Cape said the fires at Pearly Beach continued to spread.

Pearly Beach

“This fire is still burning actively and remains out of control. The fire made a 180-degree turn and spread in an easterly direction, fanned by high wind speeds,” said Overstrand Municipal Manager, Dean O’Neill.

Friday was the sixth day the Pearly Beach area had been battling fires.

The municipality said a high-intensity fire was burning in the area around and on the Pearly Beach Resort.

“Firefighters are actively engaged in suppression efforts, and an additional specialised ground team is being deployed this evening to help contain the fire,” said O’Neill.

It added that it was still battling flames along the R43, from the Duinefontein Game Reserve towards Uilkraalmond.

Also, in Eluxolweni, firefighters were battling blazes on two sides. “On one side, teams managed to guide the fire around the informal settlement, while on the other side, fire suppression activities continue. The area therefore remains at risk. An alert SMS was issued to residents to remain aware.”

Stanford

Firefighters were also battling to keep fires under control in the Stanford area of theOverstrand Municipality, with O’Neill adding that around 5 300 hectares of land have been burnt in the region.

“The fire posed a threat to Die Kop Informal Settlement, and a possible evacuation was communicated. Thembelihle was also warned of heavy smoke and advised to stay alert in case an evacuation becomes necessary,” he said.

Around 80 residents, from 22 households, who felt unsafe were given shelter at Stanford Community Hall.

O’Neill said although firefighters would continue battling the blazes in Stanford throughout the night, an Oryx helicopter from the South African Air Force (SAAF) would be deployed early on Saturday morning.

“The Overstrand Municipality thanks the community and volunteers for their ongoing support and donations. These items are being distributed to personnel on the front line, who are deeply grateful,” he added.

ALSO READ: Fire ‘expected to grow’ in Overberg as ‘all flanks covered’ in Mossel Bay

Mossel Bay

Meanwhile, in Mossel Bay, the municipality said there were no more active fires by Friday evening.

Despite this, the municipality said it was continuing to secure vulnerable areas of the fire site.

At 7pm on Friday, the Mossel Bay municipality said the fires affected 23 square kilometres and mop-up operations were continuing.

The municipality also released footage of the areas in Aalwyndal, Vakansieplaas and Island View that were destroyed by the fires.

Watch: Damage caused by fires in Mossel Bay

Eastern Cape fires

Then, in the Eastern Cape, Kouga Mayor Hattingh Bornman on Saturday morning said the fire in St Francis Bay was still under control.

However, firefighting teams are still battling to contain blazes in Humansdorp and Jeffreys Bay.

Areas of the Kouga Municipality that have been burnt by fires. Picture: Facebook/Mayor Hattingh Bornman

He said the changing wind in Humansdorp made it difficult for the firefighting crews. “With the wind direction changing, we have some new challenges with fire burning in a kloof area close to the R330. Helicopter and ground teams are pushing to stop this before it jumps the R330.”

Bornman said the wind in Jeffreys Bay also moved the fire back towards Smithtown.

“Burning close to Sonop farm at the moment. Air and ground support are currently working there as well.”

In addition, he said two fires are burning on the outskirts of the municipality.

“One that blew over into Kouga from R62 side from Kareedouw side and the other from the Nelson Mandela Bay metro’s side close to Van Stadens river mouth. No threat to properties at the moment but we are monitoring the situation there as well.”

ALSO READ: Fire rages in Dunoon informal settlement as fears over strong winds mount

Weather services warns of more fires

Despite battling flames for days, the weather service said fires are still likely to continue on Saturday.

Saws said the fire conditions will remain as most of South Africa continues to experience very hot conditions.

“Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the southern parts of Sarah Baartman and Nelson Mandela municipalities of the Eastern Cape, vast parts of the Northern Cape, in places over the western parts of the Western Cape and Free State,” it said.