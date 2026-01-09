News

Home » News

Fire rages in Dunoon informal settlement as fears over strong winds mount

Picture of Jarryd Westerdale

By Jarryd Westerdale

Journalist

2 minute read

9 January 2026

01:33 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Emergency services are on the scene, but strong fires are hampering rescue efforts.

Fire at Dunoon informal settlement near Cape Town.

Emergency service observe a fire at Dunoon informal settlement. Picture: Supplied / Gift of the Givers

A large fire has broken out in the Cape Town informal settlement of Dunoon on Friday afternoon.

Emergency services were on scene as of 12.30pm, but it is unclear if firefighting efforts have begun yet. 

The Western Cape is battling strong winds, which may hamper firefighting efforts in Dunoon and several other areas in the province.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but information from emergency services will be shared once it becomes available.

Gift of the Givers representatives are on scene, while continuing relief work in other fire-ravaged areas across the Western Cape.

“Heartbreaking scenes are unfolding in Dunoon as strong winds continue to wreak havoc, pushing flames rapidly across the informal settlement.

“Community leaders called on Gift of the Givers for assistance; however, at this stage, very little can be done as the area remains extremely dangerous,” the organisation stated.

Firefighters assaulted

The City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services confirmed their teams were on scene, but that the weather and the public were making work difficult.

“Helicopters are water-bombing the flames, which are being fanned by strong south-easterly winds,” stated spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.

“Public order policing resources have been deployed to assist, as firefighters were assaulted by members of the community.

RELATED ARTICLES

“One firefighter has been taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment for heat exhaustion,” Carelse explained.

Wind speeds in Cape Town are expected to reach 40km/h in the late afternoon and early evening on Friday.

*This is a developing story.

NOW READ: Fire ‘expected to grow’ in Overberg as ‘all flanks covered’ in Mossel Bay

Read more on these topics

Cape Town Dunoon Fire Western Cape

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Mbalula defends BEE and says South Africa needs more black billionaires
Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Back to school, time to be a ‘good parent’ again
News Fire ‘expected to grow’ in Overberg as ‘all flanks covered’ in Mossel Bay
News Victims recount devastation after alleged Zeerust property scam
Crime Suspect arrested in Bryanston building hijacking case [PICS]

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp