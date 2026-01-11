21-year-old suspect linked to Linomtha Skeyi murder hands himself over to police

The reasons behind the killing remain unknown, and the police is continuing their investigation.

The South African Police Service (Saps) in the Eastern Cape has confirmed the arrest of a 21-year-old man in connection with the murder of pupil Linomtha Skeyi.

Skeyi’s body was discovered on Christmas Day in an open field behind the provincial Department of Social Development offices in Joza, Makhanda.

She had reportedly suffered multiple stab wounds.

The 16-year-old had last been seen on the night of 23 December and was reported missing on Christmas Eve, sparking widespread concern in the local community.

Suspect arrested over Linomtha Skeyi murder

The suspect handed himself over at Joza police station on Friday, 9 January 2026, following days of investigation.

“The motive behind the murder is not clear at the moment, but forms part of the ongoing investigation,” Eastern Cape police spokesperson Siphokazi Mawisa said in a brief statement on Sunday, 11 January.

The accused is scheduled to appear in Makhanda Magistrate Court on Monday, 12 January.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Majola Nkohli previously indicated that Skeyi had been returning from an umgidi — a traditional ceremony — when she was reprimanded by one of the elders around 10pm on the day she was last seen.

She reportedly left home following the scolding, and the following day, she was reported missing.

The authorities continue to investigate the incident to determine the events leading up to her tragic death.

Schools react

The news of Skeyi’s murder has deeply affected her schools and the wider community.

Cambridge High School in East London released a heartfelt statement, expressing sorrow and support for the grieving family.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the tragic and untimely passing of Linomtha Skeyi.

“A young life filled with so much promise has been taken from us far too soon, leaving a void that words cannot begin to fill,” the school posted on its Facebook page on 28 December.

“We extend our deepest, most sincere condolences to the Skeyi family and friends during this difficult time.

“May you find strength in the love of your community and peace in the beautiful memories Linomtha leaves behind,” the social media post further reads.

Victoria Girls’ High School, where Skeyi previously studied, also offered its condolences.

“Condolences to the family and friends of Cambridge learner (and former VGHS learner), Linomtha Skeyi. May you find strength and peace in this difficult time.”

