Child among seven killed in car crash in Eastern Cape

Eastern Cape MEC for Transport Xolile Nqatha has expressed deep sadness following a fatal crash that claimed seven lives, including that of a minor.

The accident occurred on the N2 near Bhisho/Bulembu Airport outside Qonce on Wednesday.

The seven were confirmed dead on the scene, while two other occupants were sent to Grey Hospital for medical treatment.

Horror crash

It is alleged that a bakkie carrying six passengers collided with the side of a small vehicle before crashing into another bakkie.

Eastern Cape Provincial Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said a case of culpable homicide has been opened.

“It is alleged that a Toyota Hilux bakkie carrying six occupants collided with the side of a Mercedes-Benz sedan before proceeding to crash into another bakkie, a Nissan Navara. Five occupants of the Hilux and both occupants of the Nissan Navara died at the scene.

“The three occupants of the Mercedes-Benz survived, with two sustaining injuries and subsequently transported to Grey Hospital for medical treatment,” Binqose said.

Saddened

Binqose said investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash are underway.

Nqatha conveyed his condolences to the affected families.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss of life on our roads. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to those injured. This devastating incident is yet another reminder to all road users to exercise maximum caution, patience, and responsible behaviour at all times.”

School children injured in crash

On Tuesday, at least 16 schoolchildren were injured in another school transport accident in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The accident occurred between a taxi transporting the pupils and a light motor vehicle at the R617 Mphophomeni intersection.

Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Roberton said crews were dispatched to the scene following reports of a multiple-vehicle accident.

“On arrival, it was established that a taxi transporting school children home was involved in a collision with a light motor vehicle. The youngest child involved in the accident was 3 years old.

“A total of 16 school children sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate, while one occupant from the other vehicle also sustained injuries,” Roberton said.

Robertson said authorities were on scene and are currently investigating the accident.

