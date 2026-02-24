Flights in and out of Cape Town International Airport suspended

An insider said that major infrastructure and international airline offices were damaged in the blaze, affecting crucial passenger processing services.

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) has confirmed that international flights in and out of Cape Town International Airport in the Western Cape have been suspended.

All international flights en route to the airport have also been diverted.

This follows a fire on Tuesday morning. According to a source, the blaze left part of the airport without power.

An insider told The Citizen that major infrastructure and international airline offices were damaged in the blaze, affecting crucial passenger processing services.

Acsa confirmed the fire affected the network and IT services, including airport Wi-Fi and “other essential systems”.

It said a decision was made to halt international flights.

“As a precautionary measure, international departures have been temporarily suspended, and incoming international flights are being diverted.”

International flights that have already landed are being processed at the airport.

What about domestic flights?

Acsa advised passengers travelling on domestic departures or arriving on domestic flights to check directly with their airlines and the Acsa mobile app for the latest flight information.

This is a developing story.