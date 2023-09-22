‘Focus on service delivery before worrying about who wins elections’ – Thabo Mbeki

Former president says the current load shedding crisis can be resolved with "new money".

Former President Thabo Mbeki believes the state of the country can be turned around, including putting an end to load shedding.

Mbeki said the current load shedding crisis can be resolved with “new money”.

Speaking on SABC News, he said the renovation of old power stations and implementation of the renewable energy can improve the availability of electricity.

ALSO READ: Load shedding: Now it’s too hot says Electricity Minister

“One of the things that must be done is renovation of the coal-fired power stations. Everybody says they are very old and that is correct.

“So, what you do apart from ordinary maintenance, you need renovation of the stations. So you put in new money to renovate them. The possibility is to do renovation now, it needs to be done. There needs to be a movement in regard to the renewable energy side of this thing.”

Not complicated to conceptualise

According to Mbeki, interventions are not complicated to conceptualise.

“The renovation of the power stations can be done, there are companies that are on standby ready to do that renovation so power stations can start producing at a maximum,” he said.

Mbeki said the country should be focusing on turning the state of the country around. That includes reducing unemployment and crime, and prioritising service delivery at the local level.

READ MORE: Stage 6 load shedding is a ‘short-term phase’, says Ntshavheni

“The major challenge facing the population is not who wins the elections next year. The major challenge facing people right now is the need for electricity on a regular basis, service delivered at local levels, and dealing with crimes that are terrorising communities. Let all of us as South Africans engage in these common tasks and then let’s see what happens in terms of the elections next year,” he said.

Is it amnesia?

The DA previously accused Mbeki of having “amnesia” after he said government was not to blame for load shedding.

He said the load shedding crisis in South Africa was deliberately created and blamed managers of the country’s power stations.

“That story was cooked up. The reason there was a shutdown is because the people in charge of the power stations didn’t do what they were supposed to do which was to replenish coal,” Mbeki said.

ALSO READ: ‘Outright lies’: DA accuses Mbeki of trying to shift blame for load shedding

DA MP Ghaleb Cachalia said Mbeki’s claim “borders on propaganda and outright lies”.

Cachalia accused Mbeki of trying to absolve himself and the ANC from any responsibility for the country’s electricity crisis.

He said Mbeki admitted in 2007 the government made a mistake by not investing in electricity generation.

“Mbeki must inform us what has changed from this position that has warranted his sudden turn to absolve himself of any responsibility,” said Cachalia.