News today: Govt overspending due to salaries, Ramokgopa’s Eskom contradictions, dagga cookies, and more

News today includes Parliament overspending on its annual budget by more than R60 million, and Minister Ramokgopa contradicting himself again regarding load shedding.

Meanwhile, Thabo Mbeki believes the state of the country can be turned around, including putting an end to load shedding.

News Today: 23 September 2023

In today’s weather update, multiple impact-based warnings had been issued for severe conditions – full forecast here.

Luckily, Eskom said we're going to have a long weekend free of power cuts.

MPs’ salary increases, budget reductions

Parliament is expected to overspend its annual budget by more than R60 million by the end of March next year.

This came to light on Friday when the Joint Standing Committee on Financial Management of Parliament convened its first meeting since MPs returned from the constituency break.

Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

The committee was briefed on Parliament’s performance in the first quarter between April and June.

Ramokgopa’s Eskom contradictions

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has seemingly contradicted himself again regarding load shedding and the end of power cuts.

Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS

According to Ramokgopa, there is a lack of grid capacity in the Northern Cape, Western Cape, and Eastern Cape which is hindering Eskom’s ability to incorporate new renewable energy sources. This issue is expected to worsen within the next year.

The minister was speaking at the South African Transmission Financing Seminar with Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) on Thursday.

Thabo Mbeki on service deliver and elections

Former President Thabo Mbeki believes the state of the country can be turned around, including putting an end to load shedding.

Former President Thabo Mbeki at an ANC committee. Photo: Gallo Image/Denvor de Wee

Mbeki said the current load shedding crisis can be resolved with “new money”.

Speaking on SABC News, he said the renovation of old power stations and implementation of the renewable energy can improve the availability of electricity.

Parliament fire restoration delayed

The completion date for restoring Parliament’s buildings after they were severely damaged by a fire has been pushed back by two months.

Firefighters battle the blaze that engulfed the National Assembly in Parliament in Cape Town on 3 January 2022. Picture: Gallo Images/Daily Maverick/Leila Dougan

The 2 January 2022 blaze gutted the National Assembly and some parts of the Old Assembly wing leaving MPs without a permanent venue.

Zandile Mafe was arrested in connection to the fire.

Space cookies

Three children are reportedly still receiving medical attention at George Mukhari Hospital in Tshwane after eating cookies allegedly laced with dagga.

90 pupils were treated after eating cookies allegedly laced with dagga. Picture: thehappyfoodie.co.uk

90 pupils between grades R and 7 from the Pulamadibogo Primary School in Soshanguve were treated on Wednesday after eating the biscuits allegedly from a street vendor on their way to school.

According to Sowetan, three of the pupils are still undergoing medical observation.

