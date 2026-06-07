Gauteng to roll out Lenacapavir at 133 clinics to boost HIV prevention

The rollout forms part of a nationwide initiative led and announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to expand HIV prevention.

The Gauteng Department of Health is expected to roll out Lenacapavir, a groundbreaking twice‑yearly HIV prevention injection, at facilities across the province.

The rollout forms part of a nationwide initiative led by the National Department of Health and announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to expand HIV prevention options and accelerate progress towards ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

First batch

South Africa received its first batch of Lenacapavir, comprising 37 920 doses, in April 2026.

The medicine, a six-monthly injectable, is part of the country’s integrated and people-centred HIV prevention strategy.

Gauteng

Gauteng Health Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said as the country’s most populous province and one of the regions carrying a significant HIV burden, Gauteng has been identified as a key implementation site for the first phase of the programme.

“The province will introduce Lenacapavir at 133 facilities across Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, Sedibeng and the West Rand, targeting populations at high risk of HIV infection.”

Sufficient stock

Mabona said Gauteng has been allocated sufficient Lenacapavir stock to initiate treatment for 56 079 eligible clients across the province between 8 June 2026 and 31 March 2027.

“The department has already received its initial allocation to initiate 18 809 individuals. Distribution to districts commenced on 24 May 2026 and has enabled facilities to prepare for implementation ahead of the official rollout on 8 June.

“Additional stock will be supplied quarterly to ensure continuity of the programme and access to services,” Mabona said.

Training

To prepare for implementation, the department has trained healthcare workers, pharmacists, programme managers and data personnel, established monitoring and reporting systems, and distributed clinical guidelines to support safe and effective implementation of the programme.

“Phase one of the rollout will prioritise adolescent girls and young women, adolescent boys and young men, key populations including sex workers, men who have sex with men, transgender persons and people who inject drugs, as well as pregnant and breastfeeding women who remain vulnerable to HIV infection,” Mabona said.

Dialogues

Mabona said in an effort to increase public understanding of Lenacapavir and to enable eligible individuals to access HIV prevention services, the Department will support the rollout through facility activations, community dialogues, media engagements, radio campaigns, peer educator programmes and social media awareness initiatives.

On Friday, Gilead applauded Pretoria and the Global Fund for accelerating access to Lenacapavir saying it marks an important step toward expanding access to Lenacapavir for communities most affected by HIV.