Constitution drafters ‘did not foresee’ coalition governments, says Maile

Gauteng MEC for Finance Lebogang Maile defended his budget stressing that basic services would not be negatively affected.

Gauteng MEC for Finance Lebogang Maile said the provincial government will be “doing more with less”.

Speaking the morning after delivering the first budget of the seventh provincial administration, Maile made the declaration at an engagement held to scrutinise his budget presentation.

The MEC doubled down on his plans to make provincial government more efficient, adding that all work will be measured by the impact it makes.

Vision for Gauteng needed

Maile stated that Gauteng was a mirror of the challenges experienced at national level but added that investors were lining up to invest in the province.

A stumbling block to that investment was the investors wanting guarantees regarding permits, energy, water and the reliability of other services.

He said the differences in objectives and implementation between provincial and municipal governments required all sectors to develop a mutual vision.

“Even in the midst of these separating of powers, there is a lot that can be done. What is needed is the will,” said Maile.

“What is needed is the clarity of thought in terms of understanding what is the problem, because if we don’t understand what is the problem will not know what it Is we are dealing with,” he added.

‘Perhaps Jesus is with us now’

Maile’s ANC no longer has an outright majority in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL) and pointed to this as being a stumbling block when creating the desired vision.

“The good thing about [the GPL] is that it is able to pass its budget, so we are able to find each other in the midst of those complications,” said Maile.

Citing the checks and balances of the Constitution, the MEC suggested more could be done when dealing with legislative impasses.

“Those who crafted the constitution were clear that they want certain things to be done at certain levels,” Maile asserted.

“Unfortunately, they did not foresee a South Africa with a coalition government after ’94 because they thought you will have one party that will govern for the longest of time, or forever if possible.

“In fact, one former president even spoke about Jesus coming back and all that. Perhaps Jesus is with us now,” Maile joked.

A ‘facilitative budget’

In the wake of the budget speech on Tuesday, Maile was accused of not doing enough for economic development, a portfolio he controls.

The MEC said that at face value, it may seem that the R1.6 billion allocation for economic development suggested his department was underspending, but stressed there were unseen impacts.

He called the economic development budget a “facilitative budget” as he believed the department was responsible for creating an environment conducive to economic growth.

“Economic development is mainstreamed; it is not in the department. When we build roads, there are economic activities there.

“When you go through the budget, we demonstrate that we have spent about R15.1 billion on SMMEs that are based in the township,” said Maile.

In unlocking industry expertise, Maile suggested the government was not maximising tertiary and research institutions.

He said the institutions should be given greater advisory roles, noting how GIBS Business School was assisting with the upcoming investors’ conference where Maile hopes to attract R300 billion in investment.

“In Gauteng, we are endowed with a lot of those but I don’t think we utilise them effectively. That is the value you can derive as government when you have an appreciation of [your vision],”

‘Doing more with less’

Singling out the education budget, Maile said the education department gave great value for money, noting that 50 000 learners came looking for schools in the province annually.

Maile defended claims that reducing expenditure would lead to a decline in service delivery, saying it was a case of “doing more with less”.

This, after questions were raised following a “compulsory baseline reduction across all provincial departments” was instituted in late 2024.

“Kids are still going to school, still getting food at school, and those living 5km away from school, we are still giving them transport,” said Maile.

“When you go to our hospitals, you get medicine. We you go to all other service points, those who are getting food parcels are getting food parcels,” he continued.

