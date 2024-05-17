Elderly woman who beat Ramaphosa ANC election poster arrested

Metsimaholo ward 16 councillor Jan Barnard said he had laid a by-law complaint against the ANC for putting their posters on trees.

Police in Sasolburg have enforced the law with vigour against an elderly woman caught on camera knocking an ANC election poster from a tree with her crutch.

The 64-year-old was arrested and charged for contravention of the Electoral Act 73 of 1998. As per the Act, the unlawful removal or defacing of an election poster is prohibited and is considered vandalism by authorities.

“It is essential to respect the democratic process and allow political parties and candidates to display their materials as permitted by law,” stated Free State provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Elderly woman nabbed for swatting ANC election poster

He confirmed that the investigation is still ongoing but that the elderly woman was released through police warning. The accused will appear in court on 22 May 2024.

Illegal to place posters on trees

Metsimaholo ward 16 councillor Jan Barnard told The Citizen he had laid a by-law complaint with the municipality against the ANC.

The Metshimaholo municipality bylaws make it clear that pinning posters to trees is not permitted.

“The by-laws are clear regarding trees. Our trees are important to us and part of history.” Barnard told The Citizen, adding that they were planted to offset the area’s air pollution.

Young man on TikTok films himself covering DA poster

Taking risks for the amusement of social media followers is commonplace and one TikToker has ventured into similar territory as the Sasolburg woman.

A video posted by the account @skyfyourloss takes a light-hearted poke at residents of some areas covering the faces of political rivals.

Argument over ANC poster in Parkhurst

A similar incident occurred in Johannesburg’s northern suburbs last week when a woman filmed a man removing an ANC poster.

ALSO READ: ANC to open case of theft after man is caught ‘stealing’ R45 election poster

After being confronted, the man claimed he was helping the party by displaying the poster in his car.

ANC regional spokesperson Masilo Serekele stated that the posters cost the party R45 each, and with 300 000 printed, come at a considerable cost.