Forced leave or surgery? Corruption-accused Free State premier will not be in her office for a while

The Hawks are investigating a case of fraud and corruption against Free State Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae.

Free State Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae has sent a letter to the executive council indicating she is taking a leave of absence, saying she is having surgery.

This comes as the Hawks are investigating a case of fraud and corruption against Letsoha-Mathae and her husband, Lawrence Mathae, the mayor of Mangaung metro, following allegations of them receiving kickbacks from a contractor.

The bribes were allegedly paid to Letsoha-Mathae when she was MEC for Community Safety, Roads and Transport via a cash amount of R2 million and R500 000 cash to her husband. The contractor also allegedly bought the family a top range R2.2 million Mercedes Benz V300.

The contractor further alleged that he paid for bus transport to the ANC Women’s League conference and for taxis, allegedly at Letsoha-Mathae’s instruction.

In a WhatsApp message to Letsoha-Mathae seen by The Citizen, the CEO of the firm complained she had tried to discredit his firm and instructed her department to no longer use the company.

“Why I got such bad treatment from you after I have supported the organisation (ANC) and the Mathae family with the project I got from the Department of Roads and Transport. After so many transactions I made for the Mathae family all of a sudden I was terminated from the project that benefited you and your husband… No Premier please don’t do this, don’t forget I was part of your plan, but today it’s like you have never known me, wow!”

Leave of absence?

Letsoha-Mathae’s letter said she was taking leave of absence, but internal ANC sources have said the premier had instead been forced to take leave by the ANC. They say the party was worried about its image after the allegations against the couple surfaced and the subsequent Hawks investigation.

ActionSA’s provincial chair in the Free State, Patricia Kopane, laid criminal charges in connection with the allegedly bribery.

Kopane confirmed to The Citizen that she also laid charges against Free State provincial legislature speaker, Mxolisi Dukwana, and the contractor.

Kopane said since Lawrence Mathae and Dukwana were also implicated in the corruption scandal, they should also suspended.

“These allegations demand equal scrutiny, and ActionSA calls for them to be placed on leave immediately to allow for an impartial investigation,” Kopane said.

“Allowing implicated officials to retain positions of influence undermines the Free State’s public trust, which is already fragile due to pervasive issues of unemployment, poverty, and corruption.”

Fikile Mbalula’s brother appointed acting premier

Letsoha-Mathae appointed MEC for community safety, roads and transport Jabu Mbalula as acting premier during her month-long absence.

Mbalula’s selection for the top position has raised eye-brows with the opposition parties questioning his lack of experience but emphasising his political connection in the ANC, as the brother of Fikile Mbalula, ANC secretary-general.

Kopane said the ANC’s swift appointment of Mbalula raised suspicions about the integrity of the party’s actions.

“This decision,appears to be a calculated move that prioritises political loyalty over genuine accountability,” added Kopane.

The Hawks confirmed to Kopane that they were investigating the matter. She also reported the premier, her husband and Dukwana to to the National Prosecuting Authority and the Public Protector.

“Only with genuine accountability and transparent action can the Free State hope to rebuild trust and deliver the services its people deserve,” Kopane said.

Democratic Alliance Free State provincial leader, Roy Jankielsohn said the party would propose a motion of no confidence in Letsoha-Mathae. He said the party submitted an affidavit to the Hawks regarding to probe allegations of serious corruption against the premier and her husband pertaining to allegations made by contractor.

“If the premier is formally charged, the DA will consult with other opposition parties in the Free State legislature to bring a motion of no confidence against her. Whether due to job-related pressure causing medical conditions or due to criminal charges, it is doubtful that the premier will serve a full term,” Jankielsohn said.