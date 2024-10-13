‘Don’t forget I was part of your plans’: Contractor’s WhatsApp messages accuse Free State premier of corruption

Patrick Phuti, the CEO of New Beginnings, alleged the couple accepted bribes in the form of luxury cars and cash in exchange for him receiving a tender.

Free State Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae and her husband, Mangaung Metro Speaker Lawrence Mathae, are in hot water after the alleged termination of a multimillion-rand road tender exposed claims of corruption.

Patrick Phuti, the CEO of New Beginnings, sent WhatsApp messages to the couple asking why he was sidelined from a project after he gave them two luxury cars – a Mercedes-Benz V300d and a BMW 7 Series. He also claimed he has spent large amounts of money to help the premier hold events.

The messages started circulating after the department of community safety, roads and transport terminated a road contract won by his company.

Contractor claims ‘bad treatment’ by Free State premier

In the WhatsApp messages shared with The Citizen, which include proof of payment, Phuti congratulates the Mathaes on their new positions in the Free State government, but accused them of “bad treatment”.

“The reason for my message is to try and find out why I got such bad treatment from you? After I have supported the organisation and the Mathae family with the project I got from the Department of Roads and Transport,” Phuti wrote in the messages.

“After so many transactions I made for the Mathae family, all of a sudden I was terminated from the project that benefited you and your husband.

“I have paid invoices and transported people that went with you to the Women’s League conference, I bought a car for Mathae family, [Mercedes] V 300 Class black to be specific, I paid over R400 000 for your event when you were launching the same project, but today it’s like nothing ever happened,” he claimed.

ANC Women’s League aspirations

The contract was awarded last year when Letsoha-Mathae was still MEC for public works and roads.

In the WhatsApp messages, Phuti alleged that another company, which is known to The Citizen, spent R2 million in cash to lobby and mobilise for Mathae in her quest for a position in the African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL).

“I have lost a lot of money to this project doing transactions for you premier. Thulani told me that you said I must be fired from the project, I don’t know whether it was because I couldn’t fulfil my promises to you 100% or what? Or is it because I had not paid more than the company?”

Phuti claims he used the R2 million given to him to pay for taxis to carry delegates to the conference and deliver R1 million in hard cash to the Southern Sun during the conference.

“I have spent over R4.5 million as per your instructions out of that project, but today when you got to a platform, when discrediting contractors you make an example about my project, and it sounds like I’m a failure,” he said.

“Once the project was running, we were communicating very well you and I, so much so you even asked me to help your husband with muthi and arranging my grandmother to help him. [I] can remind you of many other instances where I delivered R1 million to you at Southern Sun, before the women’s league conference.

“After my second invoice, I gave your husband R500 000, paid taxis that were going to the women’s league conference, I paid R100 000 as per your instruction of your staff for Welkom people. I have all these records, I’m not just saying these things,” Phuti claimed.

Phuti claimed he protected the Mathae family, but they are now just ignoring him.

“When I think about all of these [things] my heart breaks because I have protected you and your family from all of these things, but wena when you make examples of failures, you use my project. No premier, please don’t do this, don’t forget I was part of your plans, but today it’s like you have never known me.”

Letsoha-Mathae calls allegation ‘malicious’

The Free State government on Friday said Letsoha-Mathae is aware of the WhatsApp messages circulating on social media.

“The premier wishes to categorically distance herself from these malicious and unfounded allegations levelled against her and implores the individual or individuals from the said establishment to approach law enforcement agencies to lay charges in support of his allegations,” its statement said.

The Free State government said Letsoha-Mathae’s legal representatives have written a “formal letter to the CEO of New Beginnings earlier today, 11 October 2024, and will allow due process to unfold and all further communication, if any, will be through her lawyers”.

Her husband Lawrence has also denied the allegations against him, saying they are “defamatory” and that he was busy consulting with his lawyers.

EFF opens case

After the release of the WhatsApp messages, political parties have called for action to be taken against Letsoha-Mathae and her husband.

The EFF in the Free State has since opened a corruption case against the Mathaes.

“EFF Free State officials accompanied by EFF Mangaung public representatives are here at Park Road Police Station to open a case of corruption against the premier and the speaker of Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality.

“This new premier is not the fresh face of hope; she is merely the latest link in the corrupt chain that has held this province back for far too long. We have never had any confidence in Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae.

“For too long we’ve tolerated corruption and jobs for favours. It has to stop,” the party said.

Cope calls for resignation

The Congress of the People (Cope) has called for the immediate resignation of Letsoha-Mathae.

“Cope demands a thorough investigation, as leaked messages reveal extensive financial misconduct, including money laundering and racketeering. Criminal cases have been opened, and Cope is organising protests to hold the premier accountable.

“The time for accountability is now,” said Cope’s acting provincial chairperson in Free State, Nathane Makalo.

During her state of the province address in August, Letsoha-Mathae warned that corrupt government officials would be handed over to law enforcement and prosecuted.

She said fighting corruption and ensuring good governance are critical in maintaining the integrity and functionality of government.

“Under my watch, corrupt officials will be delivered to law enforcement and prosecuted. Corruption breeds unemployment, poverty and inequalities. We will strengthen our partnership with the Public Service Commission and law enforcement agencies to combat corruption and maladministration,” said Letsoha-Mathae at the time.

