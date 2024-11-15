Hawks seek help in R40 million gold and silver bar theft case at farm

The Hawks call for public assistance in finding Mayeso Ginora Lufeyo, linked to a R40 million gold and silver bar heist at a Northern Cape farm.

The Hawks in the Northern Cape are asking for assistance in finding a suspect linked to a case where gold and silver bars worth R40 million were stolen from a farm.

To help resolve an ongoing investigation involving stolen gold and silver bars at Witsloot Farm in Vosburg in November 2022, the Hawk’s Serious Organised Crime Investigation team is asking the public for help in finding Mayeso Ginora Lufeyo.

Robbery at leased farmhouse

The matter stems from a robbery at a leased farmhouse where the victim and his wife were allegedly accosted by four suspects wearing balaclavas.

“The suspects were armed with firearms, including shotguns, and they robbed them of gold and silver bars worth R40 million, as well as a 22 rifle,” Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Nomthandazo Mnisi said.

According to Mnisi, the police were notified, and an armed robbery case was opened. The case was later transferred to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation.

The Hawks believe that the gold and silver bars might have been sold to unsuspecting buyers.

“Individuals with information regarding the whereabouts of Lufeyo are requested to contact Investigating Officer Warrant Officer Rooiland at 082 ‪770 5219, or contact crime stop number 08600 10111, nearest police station, or share information on MySAPSApp,” Mnisi said.

Fraudulent gold bar sale

Last month, Luhan Holtzhausen, the director of Agri IP Pty Ltd, along with her family members Kristi Holtzhausen, Henry Hugo Holtzhausen, and Janene Holtzhausen, appeared in the Bela-Bela Magistrate Court facing charges of fraud and money laundering related to a fraudulent gold bar sale.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the accused allegedly advertised seven 100g Perth gold bars on social media, each selling for R120 000.

“A male buyer purchased the bars for a total of R700 000 but later discovered they were counterfeit upon verification in Gauteng,” Ledwaba said.

After the sale, the scammed buyer sought a refund, allegedly supported by a fraudulent proof of payment.

The money was tracked down by investigators using several bank accounts, including those belonging to the suspect’s family, and a warrant for their arrest was issued.

The director was granted R10 000 bail, while the other three suspects were granted R5 000 bail each.