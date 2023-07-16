‘Foreign drivers’ trucks targeted’: Leaked report ‘implicates’ Operation Dudula, ATDF

Compiled by Molefe Seeletsa

Despite Police Minister Bheki Cele rejecting reports that the recent attacks on trucks were not due to the employment of foreign nationals in the trucking industry, a leaked document suggests otherwise.

The torching of at least 21 trucks in different provinces this week has forced government to deploy members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), with the “coordinated attacks” being described by President Cyril Ramaphosa as “economic sabotage“.

Crime intelligence report

All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied SA (ATDF-ASA) and controversial lobby group Operation Dudula are said to have orchestrated the attacks, City Press has reported.

The two organisations were mentioned in a leaked crime intelligence report, which detailed how the attacks were carried out in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

Mostly foreign drivers’ trucks were allegedly targeted and burnt by “IsiZulu-speaking African males”, while South African drivers were let off the hook.

The suspects, according to the report, would demand the identity documents of drivers as well as the proof of ownership of the truck before they were torched.

“The movement demands that government remove all foreign national truck drivers from the road freight industry with immediate effect. It also wants a salary increase of 15% for all local truck drivers and [demands that] drivers without valid work permits be removed from [their jobs],” the report reads.

ATDF-ASA and Operation Dudula have also reportedly demanded that the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) grace period be scrapped by government.

At least five suspects have been arrested so far as law enforcement continue to investigate the incidents.

The South African Police Service (Saps) reportedly made a breakthrough in nabbing the suspects with the help of dashboard cameras and WhatsApp voice recordings, The Sunday Times reported.

Investigations reportedly revealed that the voice notes originated from “one of numerous” ATDF WhatsApp groups, which created with the intention of facilitating attacks on trucks across the country.

“We have intelligence on them and also found communication on their phones. These are disgruntled drivers who say they are tired of the hiring of foreign truck drivers and cheap labour. There are more arrests coming; we are breaking them,” a senior police officer told the publication.

‘Hunger causes anger’

While the ATDF-ASA has denied involvement in the attacks, the organisation, however, could not rule out some of its “aggrieved” members being behind the incidents.

“As far as we know, we are not involved. All we ever wanted was for trucking companies to hire South Africans, to improve our pay, and to do away with cameras in trucks because it’s a violation of privacy,” ATDF’s deputy chair, Mandla Mngomezulu said.

The All Truck Drivers Foundation also rejected any involvement, but criticised trucking employing illegal foreign nationals.

“Truck driving isn’t a scarce skill,” Sifiso Nyathi told City Press.

“The Departments of Employment and Labour, Home Affairs, and Transport have failed us. They’ve made promises over the years to resolve this issue, but nothing’s been done yet. Hunger causes anger.”

Meanwhile, Mngomezulu confirmed that a stakeholder meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday to discuss the burning of trucks.

He said the implementation plan, which was agreed between the trucking industry and government last year, would be the main agenda.