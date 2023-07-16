Police nab two suspects in connection with truck attacks, more arrests expected

By Faizel Patel

Two more suspects have been arrested in connection with the attacks and burning of trucks.

According to the South African Police (Saps), the two suspects were nabbed in Mpumalanga and Limpopo on Friday and Saturday.

This brings the total number of people arrested for the attacks on trucks to five after three truck drivers were arrested in Mpumalanga this week.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said more arrested are expected.

“Police are confident that they are closing in on the ring leaders behind these acts of criminality.”

Mathe said the suspects arrested in connection with the torching of trucks are expected to appear in court on Monday.

More than 20 trucks have been torched since last Sunday, with incidents reported on several highways.

SANDF support

Meanwhile, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) said it will assist the police amid the truck attacks which have gripped the country.

“The South African National Defence Force can confirm its deployment in support of the South African Police Service, namely in four provinces, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Kwa-Zulu Natal and the Free State province,” SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini sad in a brief statement.

Earlier, Police Minister Bheki Cele had indicated that that 12 people “of interest” were identified in connection with the truck attacks.

Cele said police had adopted a “zero-tolerance approach to avert more attacks”, while also focusing on finding those behind the torching of the trucks.

“It is on this score that the SA Police Service has heightened visibility and is leaving nothing to chance in all the provinces. All major routes have been secured, and regular patrols are being conducted along the identified high-risk routes,” he said.

Despite reports, the minister added there is no evidence to suggest that the truck attacks are linked to the 2021 July unrest.