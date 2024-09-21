Former war correspondent Slier in spat at media firm

Former war correspondent Paula Slier and anchor Ray White are embroiled in a legal battle over unpaid salaries and serious allegations.

A ward-winning former war correspondent and broadcast entrepreneur Paula Slier is locked in a heated clash with veteran business anchor Ray White.

This follows allegations made by Slier and denials by White.

Slier is the sole proprietor of BGTN, an online multimedia news service that focuses on Brics-related news.

White was employed as a business anchor for eight months and plans to litigate to whatever lengths the law permits him.

Slier accused White of trying to sell eight, 30-minute business shows to the SABC.

Slier and White in war of words

In legal correspondence seen by Saturday Citizen, Slier suggested that the shows were valued at more than R4 million and her attorneys indicated that BGTN may sue for the funds, also noting that a criminal complaint had already been laid against White.

“I was stunned on receiving the letter. It is utter nonsense. It’s a weak and ludicrous attempt not to pay me. They thought I’d be scared off and just leave the issue,” White said.

He just wanted to be paid the R50 000 balance of his salary due to him. The lawyer’s letter said these funds would be withheld because of the allegations.

“I’ll be taking legal action, not only for the missing pay but also for slander and defamation,” he said.

White said that he had left the employ of the SABC in 2008 and had no business dealings with them since.

SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo told Saturday Citizen: “The SABC is not aware of a content proposal submitted by Mr Ray White.”

Slier at first declined to answer any questions in writing and instead invited Saturday Citizen for an interview at the BGTN premises.

This was cancelled on the day of the proposed interview and responses to questions were provided via attorney Lizel van Deventer of Erbersohn Attorneys.

“This matter involves an ongoing police investigation and as such, we are unable to comment on specific details,” she wrote about allegations against White.

Slier alleges White used material for himself

On investigation, Saturday Citizen learnt that the charge provided by Slier’s attorney alleges that White and another employee downloaded “promotional material” from BGTN and used it to promote his own business.

It made no reference to any of the details noted in Slier’s legal correspondence.

When seeking clarification on the matter and several other accusations against Slier via Van Deventer, the attorney refused to be drawn on further questions and, instead, accused this journalist of a witch-hunt and kowtowing to White’s agenda by propagating defamatory statements.

Meanwhile White accused Slier of using the saga and police complaint as a ploy simply to get out of paying him.

“No-one from the police has spoken to me,” he said.

“She simply wants to scare me away and not pay me. It’s amazing the lengths she will go to when trying not to pay me and, I believe others,” he said. “It’s just intimidation.”

Several staff members and former employees told Saturday Citizen that salaries were paid late many times.

White said that during his eight-month tenure “we were paid late at least three times.

“We were told that money is coming from Israel and because of the war there, it was difficult to get the money to South Africa.”

He left the company in July after being castigated for asking for his pay.

Internal correspondence seen by Saturday Citizen confirmed that Slier cited the same reasons to staff when questioned about finances.

Slier denies payment delays were frequent

Slier denied frequently paying salaries late and said it only occurred twice.

Van Deventer confirmed that Slier’s financial resources are based in Israel and because of the war “the business has experienced unexpected and significant delays in transferring funds, which have unfortunately impacted its ability to its usual salary payment schedule”.

Research into online wire transfer services like Money Send revealed that transferring funds from Israel to SA takes around five working days.

Earlier this year, there was talk in the media of suspending Israeli Swift codes, the system global financial institutions use for wire transfers.

Internal BGTN WhatsApps seen by Saturday Citizen showed messages of distraught staffers who were unable to pay their rent or buy groceries.

“I cannot eat, I cannot drive. Yet she [Slier] expects us to rock up for work every day,” a staff member said.

