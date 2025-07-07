Israel, Hamas due to resume indirect talks ahead of Netanyahu-Trump meet

Israel and Hamas resume indirect talks in Doha, with Trump expressing optimism for a ceasefire and hostage-prisoner exchange deal.

A Palestinian boy searches for things to rescue at a garbage waste dump in the Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip on July 7, 2025. Indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas towards a ceasefire deal in the Gaza Strip have started in Qatar, a Palestinian official familiar with the talks told AFP late on July 6. (Photo by Eyad BABA / AFP)

Israel and Hamas were due to resume indirect talks in Qatar on Monday, according to a Palestinian official, ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s meeting in Washington with President Donald Trump, who is pushing for a deal.

The latest round of negotiations on the war in Gaza began on Sunday in Doha, aiming to broker a ceasefire and reach an agreement on the release of hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

A Palestinian official familiar with the negotiations told AFP indirect talks were due to resume Monday between Hamas and Israeli delegations.

As of 1230 GMT there was no confirmation the talks had begun, however.

Speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, the official said the delegations had exchanged views on Sunday via mediators, with representatives of the two sides seated in different rooms in the same building.

Ahead of Netanyahu’s third visit since Trump’s return to office this year, the US president said there was a “good chance we have a deal with Hamas… during the coming week”.

ALSO READ: Hamas says ready to start Gaza ceasefire talks ‘immediately’

“We’ve gotten a lot of the hostages out, but pertaining to the remaining hostages, quite a few of them will be coming out,” he told journalists.

Netanyahu, speaking before heading to Washington, said his meeting with Trump could “definitely help advance this” deal.

The US president is pushing for a truce in the Gaza Strip, reeling from a humanitarian crisis after nearly two years of war.

Netanyahu said he dispatched the team to the Qatari capital with “clear instructions” to reach an agreement “under the conditions that we have agreed to”.

He previously said Hamas’s response to a draft US-backed ceasefire proposal, conveyed through Qatari and Egyptian mediators, contained “unacceptable” demands.

‘Important mission’

Two Palestinian sources close to the discussions had earlier told AFP the proposal included a 60-day truce, during which Hamas would release 10 living hostages and several bodies in exchange for Palestinians detained by Israel.

ALSO READ: Israel bombs café during children’s birthday party in Gaza — 39 killed

However, they said, the group was also demanding certain conditions for Israel’s withdrawal, guarantees against a resumption of fighting during negotiations, and the return of the UN-led aid distribution system.

Netanyahu has an “important mission” in Washington, “advancing a deal to bring all our hostages home”, said Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Trump is not scheduled to meet the Israeli premier until 2230 GMT Monday, the White House said, without the usual presence of journalists.

Of the 251 hostages taken by Palestinian militants during the 2023 attack, 49 are still being held in Gaza, including 27 the Israeli military says are dead.

Since Hamas’s October 2023 attack sparked the massive Israeli offensive, mediators have brokered two temporary halts in the fighting. They have seen hostages freed in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli custody.

Recent efforts to broker a new truce have repeatedly failed, with the primary point of contention being Israel’s rejection of Hamas’s demand for a lasting ceasefire.

ALSO READ: Cyril must seize opportunity

‘Can’t take this anymore’

In Gaza, the territory’s civil defence agency said Israeli forces killed at least 12 people on Monday, including six in a clinic housing people displaced by the war.

Media restrictions in Gaza and difficulties in accessing many areas mean AFP is unable to independently verify the tolls and details provided by the civil defence agency.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

Salman Qudum, who told AFP he had survived the attack on the clinic in Gaza City, said: “We don’t know where to go or what to do.”

Qudum said the negotiators and mediators in Doha must “apply pressure” to secure a ceasefire “because the people can’t take this anymore”.

In a statement on Monday, the military said it had struck “dozens of terrorists, weapons depots, observation posts, military buildings and other terror infrastructures” across Gaza over the past 24 hours.

ALSO READ: Iran voices ‘serious doubts’ over Israel commitment to ceasefire

The war has created dire humanitarian conditions for the more than two million people in the Gaza Strip.

A US- and Israel-backed group, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), took the lead in food distribution in the territory in late May, when Israel partially lifted a more than two-month blockade on aid deliveries.

But its operations have had a chaotic rollout, with repeated reports of aid seekers killed near its facilities while awaiting rations.

Hamas’s October 2023 attack resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

Israel’s retaliatory campaign has killed at least 57 523 people in Gaza, also mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry. The United Nations considers the figures reliable.

– By: © Agence France-Presse