Four killed in KZN N2 crash as Limpopo accident death toll rises

More than 30 people were killed on KZN roads during the first week of August.

Four people died in an accident along the N2 in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Saturday morning, while the death toll from a separate, horrific crash in Limpopo continues to rise.

The KZN accident occurred between Amatikulu and Dokodweni, involving a light motor vehicle and a heavy motor vehicle.

KZN N2 crash

According to the KZN department of transport, the victims included three men and two women.

KZN transport and human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims, noting that the alert came from his department’s “highly efficient and dedicated team from road traffic inspectorate”.

Picture: Facebook / KZN department of transport

Duma highlighted the worrying number of road accidents so far this month.

According to the MEC, more than 30 people were killed on the province’s roads during the first week of August.

“We have observed an increase in road accidents around paydays – particularly during the end of the month, the 15th and 25th of the month.

“Many people are more likely to be out and about spending their salaries during this period.

“This often leads to more traffic and increased pedestrian activity, resulting in road accidents and fatalities,” the MEC said.

Limpopo accident

Meanwhile, the death toll from the tragic accident that occurred in Limpopo on Thursday, 14 August, has risen to nine.

The crash happened on the R101 road between Mokopane and Mookgopong when a police van, which was travelling to the Naboomspruit Magistrate’s Court, collided with a truck around 9am.

While the truck driver escaped unharmed, the impact resulted in the death of a police officer and six inmates, who were detained at the Mokopane police station.

The remaining five inmates sustained injuries and were taken to a local hospital for medical attention.

It has since been confirmed that two more inmates died on Friday.

“The remaining injured inmates are still receiving medical treatment,” a statement from the South African Police Service (Saps) read.

Limpopo police commissioner Thembi Hadebe conveyed her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, while wishing the injured inmates a speedy recovery.

Hadebe also reiterated the police’s commitment to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident that led to the fatalities.