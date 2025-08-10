Four women killed in tragic bus crash on R81 in Limpopo

Preliminary reports indicate that the driver lost control of the bus.

Four women have been killed in a tragic bus accident in Limpopo.

The accident occurred late on Saturday evening, 09 August 2025, on the R81 road in Sekgopo, Mopani District.

Accident

Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene said they are deeply saddened by the death of the women.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the driver lost control of the bus, which subsequently overturned. Sadly, four women were declared deceased at the scene. Eight passengers sustained serious to moderate injuries, while 45 others, including the bus driver, suffered minor injuries.

“All injured passengers were swiftly transported to Kgapane Hospital, Mankweng Hospital, and Van Velden Hospital for urgent medical care. The exact cause of the accident is currently under investigation,” Chuene said.

Condolences

Chuene said the department extends its “deepest condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of the deceased.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this time of immense grief. We also wish those injured a full and speedy recovery.

“On this sombre note, we urge all road users, particularly public transport operators, to exercise extreme caution, strictly obey the rules of the road, and prioritise the safety of all passengers. Let us work together to ensure that every journey ends with the safe arrival of all travellers,” Chuene said.

The MEC. for Transport and Community Safety, Susana Violet Mathye will be visiting the injured passengers who are being treated at the Mankweng, Van Velden, Kgapane Hospitals including the Sekgopo accident scene.

KZN crash

Last week, at least twelve people were injured in a serious accident involving a bus and a taxi in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The crash occurred on Sarnia Road, Rossburgh, in Durban, just before 6am on Tuesday morning.

ALS Paramedics Medical Services spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they arrived on the scene to find total carnage after a bus and a fully laden taxi had collided.

Jamieson added that events leading up to the accident are unknown; however, police were on the scene and will be investigating further.

