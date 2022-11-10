Four Paws rescues 10 lions: ‘End of breeding facilities with inappropriate standards’

Citizen Reporter

Ten lions were taken in by animal welfare organisation Four Paws after a compliance notice was issued to relocate the lions from a Gauteng breeding facility.

The lions, which are called the ‘Golden Pride’ (three males and seven females), were moved to the Big Cat Sanctuary – LIONSROCK.

Four Paws said it was previously requested by the authorities to assess the lions, as they found that the breeding facility the lions stayed at did not comply with fencing and various other permit requirements and continued with breeding the lions despite warnings.

Lioness Khaya is released at LIONSROCK Big Cat Sanctuary in Bethlehem. Photo: Supplied

The facility was also given chances to comply with authorities but this did not happen which is what resulted in the final decision to remove all animals, and issue no more permits for keeping of big cats.

Fiona Miles, director of Four Paws said: “These cases show how difficult it is to monitor compliance in the captive lion breeding industry and how urgent it is to bring an end to breeding facilities such as these”.

“It is commendable that South Africa has taken the first steps to committing to the phasing out of the captive lion breeding industry as we know it. We are hopeful that the establishment of the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment’s Lion Task Team will be the next step in creating a concrete process to end the captive breeding of lions.”

The ten lions were transported from the Eastern Cape in transport crates to their new home and released one by one into their enclosures.

Lions are released at LIONSROCK Big Cat Sanctuary in Bethlehem. Photo: Supplied

The females have received contraceptive implants and there is no breeding at LIONSROCK, no interaction between visitors and big cats, and no trading of animals for profit.

“By relocating the Golden Pride, we are one step closer to break the vicious cycle of big cat exploitation. Our recent public opinion survey demonstrates that 81% of the polled respondents prefer to see big cats in the wild as opposed to in captivity and believe these animals should not be traded for profit or bred for commercial purposes,” said Miles.

