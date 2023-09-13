Four touching moments from Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s memorial service

Party leaders paid their last respects to the late Shenge at the prestigous event to honour his memory.

The late Mangosuthu Buthelezi was described as a man of peace. Picture: Supplied/The Witness

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) held a memorial service for the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, in Ulundi in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

The memorial was attended by thousands, including party leaders of various political organisations.

Speaker after speaker gave moving eulogies on the late Zulu Prince. Here are a few highlights from those spoke at the service.

Siphosethu Lindinkosi Ngcobo – Secretary-General of the Inkatha Freedom Party

SL Ngcobo. Image: Screenshot from Youtube/SABC News.

IFP Secretary-General Siphosethu Lindinkosi Ngcobo said South Africa has not had a person more capable of leading its nation than the late Buthelezi.

He said the late stalwart led structures in a manner that improved the lives of those it served.

Ngcobo has held the position of Secretary-General of the IFP since August 2019.

Shameen Thakur-Rajbansi – leader of the Minority Front

Shameen Thakur-Rajbansi. Image: Screenshot from Youtube/SABC News.

Minority Front leader, Shameen Thakur-Rajbansi recalled the fond friendship that her late husband, Amichand Rajbansi, and Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi shared. She also paid homage to the late prince’s memory by recalling the letter he wrote to her following the death of her son late last year.

“He was supportive of parents who lost their children, and I felt his support for me during these struggles,” she said.

Thakur-Rajbansi also described him as a reverent teacher, who helped her along in her political career.

“He said to me: ‘People will come to you out of conviction or convenience,’” she recalled, saying it was one of the most profound lessons she learnt.

Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi – National Spokesperson of the EFF

Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. Image: Screenshot from Youtube/SABC News.

EFF National Spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said he had attended to convey his party’s their heartfelt condolences to the Buthelezi family.

“Be strong. Hold onto the God and the faith our father [Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi] taught us about,” he said.

He described the late prince as a “man of peace” and quoted a verse from the Scripture (Matthew 5:9): “Happy are the peacemakers, for they shall be called the children of God.”

Pemmy Majodina – National Assembly Chief Whip of ANC

Pemmy Majodina. Image: Screenshot from Youtube/SABC News.

“How do you measure a big tree while it is still standing?” asked ANC’s National Assembly Chief Whip, Pemmy Majodina at the start of her tribute.?

“You can’t. But when it falls, you can measure it. This is the time we will measure the greatness of uTata,”

She recalled fond memories with the late leader, saying she learnt about respect, commitment and passion. She described him as very patriotic and a man who always defended the integrity of his country abroad.