Declaration of a special funeral for Buthelezi should remove doubt over his legacy – IFP

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared Buthelezi would be honoured with the special official funeral when he is buried on Saturday.

Inkatha Freedom Party’s (IFP) KwaZulu-Natal provincial chairperson Thami Ntuli says the declaration of a special official funeral category 1 for Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi should eliminate any questions about his legacy.

Unquestionable legacy

Speaking to media outside Buthelezi’s memorial service in Ulundi, northern KwaZulu-Natal, Ntuli said the late former Zulu prime minister worked tirelessly to ensure he left a legacy that would not be erased over time.

“The fact government granted him a [special official funeral category 1] must confirm to everyone who might have any doubt or have had any narrow and straightforward political analyst that this was a liberator,” said Ntuli.

“[He] was a servant of the people and a leader who preserved the identity of the nation by ensuring that we have a king that is highly respected.”

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said the Buthelezi family should not be shaken by ill-informed people who question Buthelezi’s legacy.

“Never be shaken by the ill-informed ignorant people who are taking platforms to say all types of things,” he said.

Special official funeral category 1

According to the presidency, a special official funeral category 1 is granted to serving ministers, the Speaker of the National Assembly, the chief justice, the chairperson of the national council of provinces (NCOP), premiers, and distinguished persons specifically designated by the president.

Ramaphosa requested flags be flown at half-mast at flag stations around the country until the evening of the day on which the funeral will take place.

