‘He wouldn’t want a political spectacle’- KZN premier calls for ‘peace’ after Buthelezi death

Dube-Ncube confirms official funeral for Buthelezi.

KZN premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has called for peace after the death of Mangosuthu Buthelezi, saying the IFP founder did not want his death to spark divisions or a political spectacle.

The traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Royal family died this week at the age of 95. His death was confirmed by his family on Saturday morning.

His controversial legacy has led to a mixture of tributes, with some applauding his efforts for the Zulu nation and others documenting his party’s bloody history.

Speaking hours after news of Buthelezi’s death, Dube-Ncube called for calm to prevail.

“We are calling for peace from all the various stakeholders. Let us work together to make sure we give Buthelezi the send-off that he deserves. We need to give communities, international visitors and political parties space but also the family.”

She said Buthelezi would have wanted a peaceful send-off.

“Buthelezi himself always said he does not want his funeral to be a political spectacle. He wants people of SA and KZN to mourn and grieve his departure without feeling unwanted or unwelcomed”.

Official funeral

Dube Ncube said the provincial government had written to the presidency to request an official funeral for Buthelezi.

“There will be an official funeral but we just need to confirm what category that will be”.

According to legislation, “distinguished persons specifically designated by the president of the Republic of South Africa” can be given an official funeral usually reserved for serving ministers, the speaker of the National Assembly, the chief justice, the chairperson of the National Council of Provinces and premiers of provinces.

There are two categories of official provincial funerals. One is for the speaker of the legislature and members of the executive committee. The other is for the deputy speaker of the legislature.

“Distinguished persons can be granted a special provincial official funeral category. The premier of a province sends a request to the president for consideration if they feel a resident of the province deserves such recognition.”

Discharged and recovering at home

Buthelezi was released from hospital last week after a lengthy stay, including time in ICU.

Spokesperson Liezl van der Merwe said Buthelezi was readmitted to hospital last month after developing “a complication”.

“As previously indicated, Prince Buthelezi underwent a procedure for back pain management, following which he was discharged from hospital. However, when his back pain did not subside sufficiently, he was readmitted for further treatment and recovery.

Buthelezi’s family asked for Buthelezi to be given space to heal.

“We appeal again that we allow him further time and space to recover, to regain his full strength, whereafter we will make an announcement as to when he is ready to return to some of his duties and responsibilities,” said a statement at the time.