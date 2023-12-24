Free State N6 head-on collision claims one life, seven others injured

Road fatalities are increasing alarmingly amid festive season.

7 patients were transported to the hospital but unfortunately, 1 person lost their life on scene. Image: X/ @_ArriveAlive

A fatal crash on the N6 about 30km outside Bloemfontein, Free State left one person dead and seven others injured.

The head-on collision between a bakkie, motor vehicle and minibus occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning close to Tierppoortdam.

The road remained closed for several hours while emergency personnel attended to the scene.

Meanwhile, nine people were killed in two separate crashes in Mpumalanga on Saturday morning.

According to Arrive Alive, the first crash occurred on the N4 near Vosman.

The head-on collision between a sedan and SUV claimed three lives – two males and a female, all of whom were certified dead on the scene.

Another crash on the R38 between Barberton and Manzana resulted in six fatalities.

The deceaseds were travelling in a mini-bus that overturned and rolled several times down a mountain.

719 and counting

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga revealed on Friday that South Africa had recorded 719 road fatalities since the start of December.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Chikunga expressed concerned at the possible spike in road crashes over the long weekend as was the case in the past.

“During the previous long weekend, we saw a lot of people dying…that is why we are extremely concerned that if we do nothing as road users, many people may still die on the roads,” she said.

Motorist behaviour and non-adherence to road rules are some of the major contributing factors to motor vehicle accidents.

“The leading cause of this is human error, human behaviour, people thinking that it’s fine [to] drink and drive, speed and drive unroadworthy cars,” she explained.

Chikunga thanked South Africans for opting to travel during the day.

“Motorists are heeding our call in that a number of people travelled during the day. Even when we were on the N3, the road was very busy at the time, and it continued to be busy… in particular during the day – which we thank South Africans for,” she said.