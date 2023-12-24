Acsa apologises as baggage delays disrupt holiday travel at OR Tambo Airport

Holidaymakers were stranded without any luggage during the peak of the festive season.

Following the recent operational challenges and ensuing nightmare at OR Tambo International Airport, which left passengers stranded at local destinations without their luggage, the Airports Company of South Africa (Acsa) has confirmed that the system has now been “stabilised.”

Acsa extended its apologies to travelers who faced baggage delays during the peak festive season at South Africa’s busiest airport.

This comes after Acsa posted a notice on X on Friday, stating that it was experiencing technical challenges with its baggage sortation system in the domestic terminal.

“The impact was some passenger bags were left behind, however arrangements have been made with the respective airlines to ensure passengers bags reach their owners timeously,” it said at the time.

Permanent fix

While Acsa said “the problem has since been resolved and the baggage sortation system is fully operational,” in a statement on Saturday, the company admitted that it was “still experiencing technical challenges with the system, resulting flight delays.”

“Technicians are working tirelessly to resolve this issue and as of the evening of 23rd December the system has been stabilised, but further investigations and root cause analysis are in progress to implement a permanent fix.

“In response to the situation, Acsa working in conjunction with Airlines and Ground Handling Companies had to implement a manual contingency process and Acsa will also be working with and supporting airlines to ensure that arrangements are made for bags to be reconciled with its owners,” Tshililo Manenzhe, Acsa media director, said.

Apology

Acsa has advised travellers to arrive early at the airport to allow for sufficient time for passenger processing.

“Passengers are also requested to contact their airlines lost property office for all baggage enquiries. Once again, Acsa sincerely apologises to our travellers and customers for the inconvenience caused, and to thank passengers and airlines for their patience and understanding during this disruption,” Acsa said.

