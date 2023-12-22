‘We are not cursed’ – Chikunga says ‘avoidable’ human behaviour causes most road crashes

'If we were to do things the right way some of the accidents would not have happened.'

Long queues of motorists driving back from Limpopo on the N1 heading towards Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga has stressed that accidents can be reduced if motorists obeyed the rules of the road.

Chikunga on Friday released the mid-term 2023/2024 festive season road statistics.

The statistics showed that more than 700 people have died in road crashes since the beginning of December, with Gauteng accounting for the most.

Five provinces – KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Gauteng, Limpopo, Eastern Cape, and Western Cape – contribute about 80% of road fatalities year after year.

‘Avoid and prevent’

Chikunga told reporters on Friday that human behaviour was the reason for the majority of road accidents in South African and this can be stopped.

“It is actually things that we can avoid and prevent. If we were to do things the right way some of the accidents would not have happened. If we do not drink and drive, we will definitely reduce these accidents.

“If we do not speed and observe [the rules of the road], but we also take in account the prevailing circumstances, we would reduce these accidents. If we didn’t drive cars that aren’t roadworthy, we would reduce these accidents,” she said.

ALSO READ: Traffic chaos on SA’s major routes as holiday travel peaks

“What keeps me awake at night is families that have to receive this sudden news that somebody you are waiting for to arrive home is no longer going to arrive. Come and fetch them at this place because they are now at a mortuary,” the minister continued.

She said the 719 road deaths recorded across South Africa in 21 days was troubling as other countries saw far fewer fatalities on an annual basis.

“In Sweden for instance, they talk about 300 fatalities in a year [but] in South Africa in just three weeks we are talking about these numbers. We are not cursed.”

Increase visibility

The minister said “drastic measures” have to be taken to address road crashes “before it gets worse”.

“We know that we don’t have sufficient personnel, but we are prepared to do everything possible to increase visibility of officers on the roads, address deviant driver behaviour, public drinking and reinforce the law.

“Municipal traffic police will vigorously implement by-laws that discourage alcohol intake in parks, pavements and public space to help reduce the number of pedestrians dying on the roads.”

RELATED: ‘Please behave on the roads’ − says Chikunga

The minister called on road users to obey the rules of the road and for motorists to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy before embarking on a trip.

She also urged motorists to avoid driving under the influence of alcohol.

“Road crashes, their resultant losses of life or the very serious injuries sustained teach us valuable lessons about life that the lives of others on the road matter and it is, therefore, important that we avoid reckless conduct on the road because our actions take away innocent lives,” Chikunga added.

Watch the briefing below:

‘I know from experience’

Speaking to EWN on the sidelines, Chikunga recounted the experience of losing her 40-year-old son, 39-year-old daughter-in-law and four grandchildren, aged between 4 and 13, as a result of a road crash.

The family was killed in a collision along the N11 near the Modelkloof turn-off in KZN on 17 July last year.

Khulekani Xaba, his wife, Zinhle, and their children, Zenande; Amahle; Thapelo; and Owethu, were laid to rest six days later.

READ MORE: ‘They pointed a gun at my head’ – Minister Chikunga recounts armed robbery

“My son did not drink [alcohol] but was killed by a drunk driver and therefore, this for me is something that I know from experience,” the minister said.

She said she was still feeling the “pain and shock” from losing her family members.

“It is festive season, they would be at my house right now. That loneliness, that emptiness [of] them not being there, it touches me. The issue about road safety for me is not something that I hear people talk about.”