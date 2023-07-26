By Marizka Coetzer
26 Jul 2023
Pretoria brothers open gas refilling station for cars converted to run on LPG [PICS]

Stargas director Andrea Casillo said cars converted to gas have been around for a while in Cape Town, Durban and Centurion.

The Stargas drive through during a demonstration of how LPG gas cars work in Pretoria, 25 July 2023. Stargas has opened a drive through gas refilling station in the Atterbury Value Mart and plan to open more with a view to increasing the amount of cars running on LPG gas that is more cost effective than petrol as well as reduces emmissions. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Load shedding inspired the Casillo brothers from Pretoria to not only open a drive-through gas refilling station, but also to look at cheaper, alternative ways to fuel cars. Stargas director Fabio Casillo said Pretoria East was a good area for the gas station because there were many power issues there. “People struggle to get liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) around here. We have a major gas supply in this country. We will never run out of this product, it’s the future,” he said. ALSO READ: Expect more agony at the fuel pumps in August “We saw a gap in the market...

