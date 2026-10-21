Gastro outbreak potentially linked to water hits another part of SA

The university added that severe symptoms needed urgent attention.

Rhodes University has revealed a cluster of gastrointestinal illnesses among its community.

It follows that more than 430 people fell ill in Tshwane, where Executive Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya said new cases dropped from a peak of 72 on 13 October to 16 on 18 October.

According to the university, enquiries with local doctors pointed to a wider problem.

“Subsequent enquiries with local medical practitioners indicate that similar cases are being reported elsewhere in Makhanda, suggesting that the situation may extend beyond the University campus,” Rhodes University said.

The university added that it had introduced urgent water-quality testing at residences, safe drinking water in dining halls, and extra care in food preparation.

“The University is working urgently with local public health authorities and environmental health practitioners to establish the possible cause and scope of the illnesses,” it noted.

How to lower your risk of infection

It also advised avoiding ice and uncooked food washed in untreated water, adding that people should “wash hands regularly with soap and water”.

“As a precaution, staff and students are urged to follow safe water, food-handling, and hygiene practices both on and off campus,” the university stated.

People with symptoms were told to stay hydrated and see a medical professional.

“Anyone experiencing diarrhoea, vomiting, stomach cramps, or fever should maintain hydration by drinking safe fluids and seek medical advice,” Rhodes University advised.

It added that severe symptoms needed urgent attention.

Where students can get medical help

Students can contact the campus health centre during the day, while after-hours emergencies should go to the RU ER24 line on 010 205 3068.

The university further told students to notify their warden or sub-warden.

“Students requiring medical assistance can contact the Rhodes University Health Care Centre on 046 603 8523 or email [email protected],” the university explained.

The university said it would keep the community informed.

“Rhodes University takes the health and well-being of its community seriously and remains committed to responding swiftly and responsibly as the investigation continues.

“Further updates will be shared as verified information becomes available.”