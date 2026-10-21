Tshwane water crisis: EFF asks Public Protector to probe chlorine failure that left hundreds ill

Maotwe asked for independent testing of the water and free tanker supplies until it was safe.

EFF treasurer general Omphile Maotwe lodged a complaint with the Public Protector on Wednesday, asking it to investigate the City of Tshwane over a chlorine failure that left more than 408 people ill in Bronkhorstspruit and surrounding areas.

Public protector acknowledges complaint

The office confirmed receipt on the same day.

“The Office of the Public Protector hereby acknowledges receipt of your correspondence dated 8 October 2026 concerning the complaint submitted to this office,” chief investigator Adv. E De Waal wrote in response to Maotwe.

The letter said the matter would first be assessed for jurisdiction.

“Upon completion of this assessment, the appropriate communication regarding the outcome and any further steps will be conveyed to you,” De Waal stated.

What went wrong at the Bronkhorstspruit plant

The City of Tshwane has admitted that it did not chlorinate water from the plant between 24 September and 14 October.

On Monday, residents supplied by the Bronkhorstspruit Water Treatment Works were warned not to drink tap water or use it for cooking or bathing after an investigation confirmed the water is contaminated, resulting in more than 400 cases of gastrointestinal illness.

According to reports, the city also did not warn residents.

Maotwe argued that the problem was one of management.

“The failure was administrative before it was anything else,” Maotwe said.

She named Mayor Nasiphi Moya and City Manager Johann Mettler as respondents.

“A municipality that runs out of chlorine for three weeks, and tells no one, has failed in the most elementary duties of public administration,” she argued.

The plant resumed operating on 16 October, but residents were told tap water was still unsafe.

The city deployed 36 water tankers from Cullinan.

“Entire communities remain without safe tap water,” Maotwe stated.

Remedies Maotwe wants

Maotwe asked for independent testing of the water and free tanker supplies until it was safe.

She also demanded compensation for affected households, disciplinary action against responsible officials and a chlorine contingency plan.

She said she had also opened a criminal case with police and filed a complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission.

Maotwe maintained that the Public Protector is best placed to investigate the matter.

“I request the Public Protector to investigate the conduct described above and to take appropriate remedial action in terms of section 182(1)(c) of the Constitution,” Maotwe said.

“No other body is investigating these questions, and only the Public Protector can take binding remedial action on them.”